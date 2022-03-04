What a year it’s been for wrestling in the News-Telegraph coverage area.
For the first time in three years, the area had at least one wrestler in the state championship match. As was the case the last time that happened – 2019, for those paying attention – there were two. As was the case then, Atlantic-CAM was involved – this time, he was the champion – and both wrestlers were seniors.
Both Kadin Stutzman, the champion, and state runner-up Jace Rose dominated the action this year on the mats, combining for 106 victories. Career-wise, the pair have an outstanding 337 victories.
It should be no surprise that both have been named captains of the fourth-annual all-News-Telegraph wrestling team. The 126-pound Rose headlines the lower seven weights (106 through 145), while Stutzman has the top honor for the upper weights (152 through 285).
Five of the area’s six schools fielding wrestling have at least one wrestler on the team. Primary consideration was given to state qualifiers, but some judgement was given to how they did in conference, pre-state meets and key tournaments over the past season.
So without further ado, here is your 2022 all-NT wrestling squad:
LOWER WEIGHTS
Captain – Jace Rose, Riverside (46-5): The Iowa Class 1A 126-pound state runner-up. Four-time state qualifier, placing fourth his junior and senior seasons before getting a big 6-5 victory over West Sioux’s once-beaten Cameron Clark in the semifinals to advance to his first state championship match. In the title bout, battled New London’s Marcel Lopez to the wire before falling 5-3, falling just short of denying Lopez his fourth state title. Western Iowa Conference runner-up, losing to Underwood’s Blake Allen (who competed at 120 pounds at state and placed fourth). Four-time John J. Harris Invitational champion. Finishes his high school career with a 169-18 record.
THE TEAM
106 – Aiden Smith, fresh., Atlantic-CAM (54-10) – Came onto Atlantic-CAM scene with a bang, winning the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship and sweeping the sectional and district titles. Finished sixth at state. Finished fifth at the Council Bluffs Classic. Also won the John J. Harris Invitational. Could become school’s first four-time state qualifier – and with enough work and luck, 200-match winner since Chase McLaren (2015-2019)
106 – Davis Bramman, fresh., Riverside (26-18) – A breakout wrestler for the Bulldogs, with his first state meet giving him experience for the future. Third-place finisher at the Western Iowa Conference meet. Other meet finishes included fifth at the John J. Harris Invitational and fourth at the Charger Invitational.
113 – Tegan Slaybaugh, soph., ACGC (41-11) – Two-time state qualifier, became the highest-placing medal winner in the six years since the former Adair-Casey and Guthrie Center high schools combined. West Central Activities Conference runner-up, falling 5-3 to eventual state runner-up Kolton Munson of Ogden in the title match. Won the John J. Harris Invitational and was runner-up at the Charger Invitational. Will be looking to become the school’s first state champion in future years, and join two previous Guthrie Center state titlists.
126 – Ethan Follmann, sr., Atlantic-CAM (53-13) – Three-time district qualifier and twice a state qualifier for the kid who played on CAM’s state championship football team. Placed fifth the second year in a row at state, overcoming injuries to earn a pinfall victory in his final high school match. Hawkeye Ten Conference champion, winning over eventual state runner-up Matthew Beem of Glenwood. Finished seventh at the Council Bluffs Classic, and won the John J. Harris invitational.
132 – Easton O’Brien, jr., Atlantic-CAM (41-19) – Two-time state qualifier who had a comeback year after being hampered his sophomore year with injuries. Hawkeye Ten Conference runner-up, sectional champion and district runner-up. Fifth at the Rollin Dyer Invitational and second at the John J. Harris Invitational.
132 – Taven Moore, fresh., Riverside (30-22) – Became the latest Bulldog freshman to qualify for state, hoping to use the experience for the future. Placed third at the Western Iowa Conference meet. Strong end-of-season finish earned him his state meet berth.
138 – Hayden Fischer, sr., AHSTW (47-12) – Three time state qualifier, finishing eighth to medal. Placed third at the Western Iowa Conference meet. Won the Charger Invitational championship after taking sixth at the Rollin Dyer Invitational.
138 – Dante Hedrington, soph., Atlantic-CAM (25-25) – Breakthrough season for the sophomore, who was a sectional runner-up and placed third at districts. Finished fourth at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, and went 1-2 at the state dual team meet. Was a fourth-place finisher at the John J. Harris Invitational. Poised for big junior and senior years.
UPPER WEIGHTS
Captain – Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic (59-3) – The Iowa Class 1A 170-pound state champion. A two-time state qualifier, an intense off-season of preparation paid off with a big 2-1 victory over top-ranked Ethan DeLeon of Sioux City Heelan in the state championship match. With the win, became the third Atlantic-CAM state champion, fifth overall from Atlantic and eighth if CAM’s three past champions are included. Two of his three losses were to wrestlers ranked in Class 3A; split his matches with Waukee’s Colin Driscoll, who finished fifth in Class 3A at 170. Hawkeye Ten Conference, sectional and district champions. Became the first Atlantic-CAM wrestler to win at the Council Bluffs Classic, pinning six of his seven opponents and a technical fall in the match which he didn’t get the fall; also won Rollin Dyer and John J. Harris invitational championships. Ends his four-year career with a 174-34 record.
THE TEAM
152 – Brian South, jr., Atlantic-CAM (32-17) – Mr. Clutch, who helped secure the Trojans’ 29-26 win over Creston at the regional dual team meet championship with a major decision. A sectional champion and district runner-up, earned his first state meet berth with a wrestleback win over the same opponent he beat at the regional dual final. Finished third at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet.
152 – Nolan Moore, sr., Riverside (36-11) – Four-time state qualifier. Runner-up finish at the Western Iowa Conference meet. Placed second at the John J. Harris and Charger invitationals.
160 – Garrison Gettler, sr., AHSTW (33-13) – Two-time state qualifier. Western Iowa Conference runner-up, placed fourth at the Rollin Dyer Invitational and took second at the Charger Invitational.
170 – Denver Pauley, sr., AHSTW (48-7) – Two-time state qualifier who finished his career with a victory in the seventh-place match. Western Iowa Conference champion, and also a first-place finisher at the Charger Invitational.
182 – Jarrett Armstrong, jr., Atlantic-CAM (49-13) – Breakthrough year for the Trojan junior, finishing third at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet and a sectional champion. Just missed out on earning a state tournament spot with a third-place finish at districts. Finished fourth at the John J. Harris Invitational.
195 – Brenden Casey, jr., Atlantic-CAM (37-23) – Quiet leader for the Trojans, with a third-place finish at the Hawkeye Ten Conference meet, a sectional championship and district runner-up finish. Battled eventual state-runner up CJ Carter of Glenwood hard before falling in the district title match, but came back in a wrestleback to finish second.
195 – Nathan Jorgensen, soph., AHSTW (14-17) – Came on late in the season with a strong district runner-up finish, winning a tightly-contested wrestleback to advance to his first state meet.
220 – Cooper Nielsen, jr., Audubon (34-12) – Two-time state qualifier who earned his first victory at Wells Fargo Arena. Western Iowa Conference champion. Finished fifth at the Rollin Dyer Invitational and fourth at the Herb Irgens. A strong cornerstone for the Wheelers during the past three seasons, with eyes toward the medal stand his senior season.
220 – Henry Lund, fresh., AHSTW (41-15) – First-time state qualifier, using the experience to build for his future. Bronze medalist at the Western Iowa Conference meet. Placed third at the Rollin Dyer and Charger invitationals.