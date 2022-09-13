CLASS 1A
Boys: 1. ACGC, 2. Iowa City Regina, 3. Bellevue, 4. Ogden, 5. Woodbine, 6. East Marshall, 7. Fort Dodge St. Edmond, 8. IKM-Manning, 9. North Mahaska, 10. Clayton Ridge-Guttenberg, 11. Cascade, 12. North Linn, 13. Mason City Newman, 14. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 15. Maquoketa Valley, 16. Madrid, 17. Earlham, 18. Collins-Maxwell, 19. Central Decatur, 20. Sibley-Ocheeydan.
Girls: 1. Logan-Magnolia, 2. Pekin, 3. South Winneshiek, 4. Alta-Aurelia, 5. Sibley-Ocheyedan, 6. North Linn, 7. Hudson, 8. Earlham, 9. Fort Dodge St. Edmond, 10. ACGC, 11. Des Moines Grandview Christian, 12. Martensdale-St. Marys, 13. Woodbine, 14. Iowa City Regina, 15. IKM-Manning, 16. Central Decatur, 17. Cascade, 18. North Iowa, 19. Mount Ayr, 20. Boyer Valley.
CLASS 2A
Boys: 1. Tipton, 2. Des Moines Christian, 3. Waukon, 4. Oelwein, 5. Okoboji Milford, 6. Grundy Center, 7, Monticello, 8. Mid-Prairie, 9. Danville-New London, 10. Denver, 11. Pella Christian, 12. Anamosa, 13. Orange City Unity Christian, 14. Forest City, 15. Williamsburg, 16. New Hampton, 17. Chariton, 18. Spirit Lake, 19. Northeast, 20. Mediapolis.
Girls: 1. Monticello, 2. Mid-Prairie, 3. Denver, 4. Williamsburg, 5. Van Meter, 6. Tipton, 7. Des Moines Christian, 8. Dyersville Beckman, 9. Cherokee, 10. Orange City Unity Christian, 11. Albia, 12. Clarinda, 13. Union LaPorte City, 14. Sumner-Fredericksburg, 15. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon, 16. Okoboji Milford, 17. North Fayette Valley, 18. Crestwood Cresco, 19. Forest City, 20. Pocahontas Area.
CLASS 3A
Boys: 1. North Polk, 2. Pella, 3. Marion, 4. Western Dubuque, 5. Gilbert, 6. Glenwood, 7. MOC-Floyd Valley, 8. Winterset, 9. Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 10. ADM, 11. Carlisle, 12. Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 13. Washington, 14. Clear Creek Amana, 15. Solon, 16. Sioux Center, 17. Algona, 18. Decorah, 19. South Tama, 20. Clear Lake.
Girls: 1. Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 2. ADM, 3. Solon, 4. Ballard, 5. Pella, 6. Gilbert, 7. Sioux City Heelan, 8. Spencer, 9. Glenwood, 10. North Polk, 11. Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR, 12. Clear Creek Amana, 13. Clear Lake, 14. Washington, 15. Atlantic, 16. Sioux Center, 17. Center Point-Urbana, 18. Carlisle, 19. Waverly-Shell Rock, 20. MOC-Floyd Valley.
CLASS 4A
Boys: 1. West Des Moines Dowling, 2. Ankeny, 3. Iowa City High, 4. Waukee Northwest, 5. Cedar Falls, 6. Dallas Center-Grimes, 7. Johnston, 8. West Des Moines Valley, 9. Norwalk, 10. Urbandale, 11. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 12. Sioux City North, 13. Pleasant Valley, 14. Dubuque Hempstead, 15. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 16. Ames, 17. Iowa City West, 18. Southeast Polk, 19. Des Moines Roosevelt, 20. Iowa City Liberty.
Girls: 1. Dubuque Hempstead, 2. Johnston, 3. Pleasant Valley, 4. Ankeny Centennial, 5. West Des Moines Valley, 6. Dubuque Senior, 7. Des Moines Roosevelt, 8. Ames, 9. Waukee, 10. Iowa City High, 11. West Des Moines Dowling, 12. Ankeny, 13. Southeast Polk, 14. Indianola, 15. Linn-Mar, 16. Urbandale, 17. Waukee Northwest, 18. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 19. Cedar Fals, 20. Mason City.