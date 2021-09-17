PANORA – ACGC had the top area runners at the Panorama Invitational on a warm Thursday afternoon at Panorama West Golf & Country Club.
Trevin Suhr was fifth in a boys’ field stacked with elite runners from the West Central Activities Conference, while Hayden Coffman lead the Charger girls with her 11th-place finish.
BOYS
Suhr’s fifth-place finish was in 17:34, in a race where team champion Des Moines Christian had the top 2 runners, Carson Houg and Aaron Fynaardt. Earlham and Madrid’s top runners each came in just before Suhr.
The Chargers ended with all five runners in the top-25, witj Justin Reinhart (18:46, 13th) and Andrew Mahaffey (19:02, 15th) both in the top 15. Gavin Sloss and Noah Kading were in at 19:27 and 19:34, respectively.
Audubon’s lone runner was Jackson Deist, with a time of 21:28, good for 60th. Exira-EHK’s Trevin Hill-Borger had a time of 24:05, while Levi Jessen was in at 28:08.
GIRLS
Hayden Coffman turned in a time of 23:05 to lead the Charger girls to a fifth-place overall showing. With freshman Ava Campbell not in the lineup – she was ranked 18th in the latest Iowa Track Coaches Association Class 1A rankings – the team still got good performances from Adalyn Benson, who finished 18th with a time of 23:35, followed by Kiersten Knobbe (25:13), Paige Van Meter (25:56) and Katelyn Schaefer (26:10).
Exira-EHK had a 13th-place team showing, with Ella Petersen leading the Spartans with a time of 27:14.
Steffi Beiswenger led Audubon with a 17th-place finish of 23:30. Grace Slater, ranked 27th in the new IATC Class 1A poll, came in at 23:42, good for 21st, followed by Hannah Thygesen at 23:56. The Wheelers did not have a complete team.
Clarinda was the team champion, led by Mayson Hartley’s time of 20:43.