AHSTW earned the area's best seed in the upcoming Western Iowa Conference volleyball tournament, which kicks off today.
The Lady Vikes, which went 4-4 in WIC play, will play fourth-seeded Underwood in their first-round match, 5:30 p.m. at Missouri Valley.
Riverside (3-5) took the sixth seed and will play No. 3 Tri-Center in a 7 p.m. game at Neola. Audubon went 0-8 in the conference and will play No. 8 IKM-Manning in a 5:30 p.m. game at Treynor. The Cardinals will face the winner 20 minutes after the end of the Wheelers-Lady Wolves match.
Treynor, which went unbeaten in conference play at 8-0, is the top seed, ahead of Missouri Valley, Tri-Center and Underwood. The Lady Reds took the second seed by criteria of conference set record (22-7, vs. No. 3 Tri-Center's 20-10 record and Underwood's 19-11 record).
The semifinals are Tuesday at Treynor, with the first game at 5:30 p.m. Consolation and championship matches will be played Thursday at Treynor.