Old uniforms for sale
Atlantic High School will be hosting an old uniform sale Thursday, Jan. 20 and Tuesday, Jan. 25, in the high school commons.
Each sale will go from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. both days.
There are old jerseys, pants, warm-ups and other items from various sports. Cost will be from $1 to $5, depending on the item.
Early registration for Atlantic Soccer Club
ATLANTIC – Early registration is taking place now through Friday, Jan. 21, for the spring season of the Atlantic Soccer Club.
During early registration, parents may register to volunteer as a coach and sign up their children to play as well. ASC members will only approve registrations of players who have a parent, guardian or other responsible adult who has volunteered to coach. Adults who have volunteered to coach will have their children guaranteed a spot in the program.
Regular registration begins Monday, Jan. 24, on a first-come first-served basis until all available spots are filled. Because the ASC is an all-volunteer program, spots are limited, based on the number of adult volunteers wanting to coach. Late registrations may be placed on a waiting list.
Those wanting to register for the program may visit the Facebook page Atlantic Soccer Club for details, or send an email to soccerclubatl@gmail.com.