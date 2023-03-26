GRISWOLD – Numbers are up for the Griswold girls' track team.
There's 18 girls who are on second-year coach Rachel Larsen's squad, and with that comes more depth and ability to fill out races, and more importantly more chances for success for the Tigers.
The team's lone state qualifier from a year ago, Paige Luft, has graduated, but there's plenty of returning talent that have their eyes on the ultimate prize this season: A spot at the Iowa Class 1A state track meet in Des Moines.
"The girls definitely have state in their goals, some of our distance runners and even our sprinters putting together relays," said Larsen. "Some of our throwers have the goal of making state, too."
Emma Mundorf and Erynn Petersen are the two returning seniors, and they're joined by newcomer Makenna Askeland.
Mundorf, whom coach Larsen described as "kind of versatile," is expected to lead the sprints and 800-meter events. She also has been doing some hurdles and throwing as well.
Dakota Reynolds will probably do some 800- and 1500-meter runs, while junior Whitney Pennock has looked good in hurdles. Pennock has also seen some short-distance races, while Makenna Harry could also see distance duty.
The Tigers placed fifth at last year's Corner Conference meet, and will be looking for someone to win titles after defending discus champion (and state qualifier) Paige Luft graduated.
But there are plenty of good opportunities to move up, starting with the relays, where the Tigers had a trio of runner-up finishes: the 4x200 (about 2:01) and 4x800-meter (11:49) relays and the distance medley at 4:55.27. Kyleigh Hering, Peterson, Addison Adams and Reynolds were part of the d-med and are expected to be back.
Reynolds is the top individual performer back, with a time of 2:52.32 in the 800-meter run to place fourth. Pennock was fifth in the 400 at 1:15.98 and sixth in the 100-meter hurdles at 19.87. Adams, a sophomore, was fifth in the 400-meter hurdles at 1:19.40, while Harrison was fifth at 78'2" in the discus.
Griswold has one meet under their belts, the Northwest Missouri State Indoor Meet at Maryville, Mo. Even though the Tigers didn't place in the top eight in any of the events, the experience against primarily larger schools was valuable.
"I was impressed by their attitude and how they went out there and competed and did their best," said Larsen. "We were close to some of our PRs this early this season."
The Tigers open the outdoor season Tuesday, March 28, at Bedford, followed by the first of several home meets on Thursday, March 30.