WRESTLING
Audubon at Herb Irgens Invitational: Audubon sits in 20th place at the Herb Irgens Invitational after Day 1 at OA-BCIG High School in Ida Grove.
Five Wheelers remain alive in the tournament for medals. Neither Jack Stanerson (106) and Cooper Nielsen (195) wrestled on Friday, having received byes into today’s quarterfinals. On the back side of the bracket and still alive are Alex Hansen (138), Keegan Deist (160) and Alex Foran (285).
Competition resumes this morning.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Riverside 65, Missouri Valley 37: Grady Jeppesen continues to be one of the top scorers in southwest Iowa, and on Friday night he continued to prove that by scoring 28 in the Bulldogs’ rout of the Big Reds.
Ayden Salais added 15 and Aiden Bell 11 in the victory, which improved the Bulldogs to 9-7 on the season.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Exira-EHK 56, CAM 43: In a battle of two of the top teams in the Rolling Valley Conference, the Spartans made it a season sweep behind Macy Emgarten’s 22 points Friday in Anita.
The Cougars led the third-ranked Spartans early but were held to two points in the second quarter to give the visitors a 27-16 halftime lead. Mollie Rasmussen added 14 points and Quinn Grubbs 10 to keep Exira-EHK unbeaten at 12-0.
Mallory Behnken led CAM (11-3) with 22 points while Eva Steffensen had 12.