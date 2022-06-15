GRISWOLD – Earlier this season, CAM pulled off its biggest win of the season with a surprising 6-1 win over then-No. 15 Class 1A Griswold.
The Tigers likely had June 14 circled on the calendar as they looked forward to a rematch against their intracounty rivals.
Tuesday night, coach Jody Rossell and her team got that revenge, jumping on top of the Cougars 2-0 and then scoring more in the fourth to come away with a 6-0 victory.
The Tigers went to work quickly, with Karly Millikan delivering a two-out double in the bottom of the first inning to score Lydia Grieman and Makenna Askeland to make the sore 2-0.
The remaining runs would score in the fourth, the big part of the rally also happening with two out. After pinch runner Kate Tischer scored on an infield error, Brenna Rossell coaxed a walk off CAM starter Emma Follmann. Askeland then reached on another error and Millikan walked to load the bases. Freshman Joey Reynolds then smashed a bases-clearing double to left field to make it 6-0.
Millikan, meantime, dominated on the mound for the Tigers, striking out nine while walking just one. Offensively, she had two of the Tigers' six hits, five off Follmann. Helen Riker came in relief but her teammates couldn't support her on offense.
The Tigers improved to 12-1 on the season and made a bid to re-enter the Class 1A state rankings. CAM fell to 8-5.