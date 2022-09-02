ATLANTIC – Friday’s non-district game for Atlantic started very promising, and three minutes into the second half and a 12-point advantage.
That momentum and promise – thanks to some talented Kuemper Catholic receivers – faded away in the second half.
And so it was in a 37-22 outcome favoring the Knights, where after a 79-yard Trojan touchdown connection, Caden Andersen to Colton Rasmussen, very little seemed to go right for the Trojans in their home opener.
“Still got to get better (on defense),” said coach Joe Brummer after the game. “We’re not doing a very good job with 37 and 43 points in back-to-back weeks.”
Turnovers and mistakes were the tale in the second half, thwarting several promising drives that could have either extended Atlantic’s lead or – after Kuemper took the lead for good – given the Trojans the lead right back.
“(Turnovers) killed us,” he said.
Brummer was happy with how well his team ran the ball, moving the ball for 127 yards on the ground with Dante Hedrington picking up 108 on 19 carries before leaving the game midway through the second half.
“We ran the ball well (in the first half),” he said. “But we didn’t adjust very well in the second half ... and there’s a small discussion there.”
The game started promising. After giving up an early field goal, the Trojans took the ball at the 23 and mixed the pass and run, with a Dante Hedrington reception for 12 yards and a Rasmussen catch for 16 among the key plays in what was a 16-yard, 77-yard drive. It ended with Andersen’s pass to Carter Pellett for a 9-yard score and a 7-3 lead with 22 seconds left in the quarter.
Knights quarterback DJ Vonnahme engineered a big touchdown drive of his own, with a 9-yard strike to Trevor Rial with 5:49 left in the half to give the Knights a 10-7 lead.
After a Trojans’ punt and the Knights held on downs at the Atlantic 24, the most exciting touchdown drive to that point in the game came. Aided by a face mask penalty on the Knights, the Trojans – with help from the guys on the front line – got 11 rushing yards from Hedrington and pass receptions by Rasmussen and Jackson McLaren before Hedrington took it the final two yards to give the Trojans the lead with 22 seconds left in the half. A two-point conversion to Clevi Johnson made it 15-10.
The best was yet to come, with the Trojans recovering an onside kick. Even though there were no gains on the remaining three plays of the first half, the Trojans had the momentum.
And it looked to continue that way, as Hedrington ran the ball 11 yards over two plays and Isaac Henson had a 4-yard gain before the 79-yard pass completion to Rasmussen to put Atlantic up 22-10 with 9:53 left in the third.
But Vonnahme, moving with deliberation, got the Knights back on the scoreboard with a 37-yard competion to Ben Gerken just 31 seconds later. Still, it was 22-17 and the Trojans still were in position to control, even though they had to punt on the ensuing series.
Evan Sorensen made a big tackle to stop a long Knights’ drive at the Trojan 10, and the rushing game picked up, with 36 yards gained over the next three plays.
Then, a fumble proved costly.
The ball was recovered by the Knights, and – aided by a penalty – on the first play, Vonnahme rattled off a long pass to Carson Kanne, and with that the Knights had the lead for good.
A 92-yard touchdown drive that ended with a 4-yard touchdown pass to Rial, and an Christopher Mohr interception returned for 65 yards accounted for the Knights final two scores in the fourth quarter.
Offensively, the Knights held a 376-358 advantage, but held a distinct advantage in time of possession by more than 11 minutes. Kuemper also won the turnover battle, with Atlantic getting an interception early in the second half.
Atlantic will try to get into the win column for the first time next Friday at Shenandoah. Game time is 7 p.m.