The delegation of girls' wrestlers from Atlantic-CAM and two other area schools, AHSTW and Riverside, are at Coralville and the fourth-annual Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials Association state girls' meet.
And what a weekend it's shaping up to be for the eight area girls that made the trip to the eastern half of the state to show they are the state's best.
For Atlantic-CAM, Ellen Gerlock, Rio Johnson and Quincy Sorensen took to the mats at Xtreme Arena, among the more than 700 girls competing in 15 weight classes. That's up from 461 entries and 11 weight classes a year ago.
AHSTW sent Bella Canada, who is competing in her third meet. Riverside had four girls competing: Jayden Carrigan, Carly Henderson, Kiara Meek and Allyson Keener.
About a week ago, in preparation for this past weekend's state girls' wrestling meet, the Atlantic threesome spoke with the News-Telegraph to share their thoughts on girls' wrestling and what it takes to succeed in the sport.
Sometimes, girls go out to break stereotypes and perceptions that wrestling is still just a guy's sport.
"I've always been interested in wrestling, but I've never done it before," admits Johnson. "I've been too scared to and I feel girls' wrestling has been stereotyped, so I ended up doing it this year because I had supporters that told me should go out.
"I feel like some people say girls don't try and it's a guys' sport and not a girls' sport," she said, hopeful to break the perception.
It's a family connection for Gerlock, as Clint Gerlock is an assistant coach for the Trojans.
Sorensen said a girl from the volleyball team, who was previously involved in girls' wrestling, encouraged her to go out. It was also the encouragement of coaches.
"I was really bad last year and the coaches said you'll get better this year," she said.
It's the rush of improvement that has Johnson and her teammates wanting to go back for more.
"I came in (to the season) knowing nothing, so probably winning my first match (by pinfall) was exciting," she said, noting that she has learned to work on her feet and work on getting moves in.
Sorensen recalls her first win of the year came at Humboldt, where the Joe Fitch Invitational had a girls' division. She remembers that her match was against someone equal to her talents.
"It's definitely growing as a sport," she said. "There's a lot more (girls) going out at the middle school, and a lot of them push themselves to try hard and overall they're pretty good. That'll make the sport grow."
It's that hope that supporters of girls' wrestling at the high school level that will one day prompt the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union to sanction the sport officially. Iowa is one of just a handful of states yet to do so. IGHSAU officials have said not enough schools are participating for it to be sanctioned, so for now, the annual meet remains an open meet.
As such, at least two weight classes have so many entrants that the IWCOA added a "silver bracket" to those weights, 120 and 125, to allow less experienced wrestlers to compete.
Sorensen said, prior to the meet, that she hoped her experience of competing at the state meet a year ago got her jitters out and that she would do better this year.
"It was nerve wracking, and I was worried that I was going to go out there and ... not really get hurt but cry," she said. "But it was a nice time. I didn't cry so that was good."
Johnson said her friends have provided plenty of encouragement.
"They tell me you did good and that it takes guts to go out there and wrestle because it's really hard," she said. "Wrestling is a hard sport and you have to be committed, but the excitement of winning a match is great."