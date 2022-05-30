ATLANTIC – The man who was the driving force behind starting Atlantic softball 50 years ago and one of the players on the first team, who remains in the top 10 in batting averages, will be inducted into the 2022 Atlantic Softball Hall Of Fame this week.
Milton (Mel) Allen, the pioneer of Atlantic softball, and Karen (Hoffmann) Oller will be inducted during a ceremony at 3:30 p.m. Friday at the Atlantic softball field.
The celebration will be part of a triple-header. Atlantic will play Carroll Kuemper Catholic at 3:30 p.m., after which the Knights will take on Estherville-Lincoln Central. The nightcap has the Trojans hosting E-LC.
An alumni game, to go along with the annual Trojan Softball Invitational, will follow on Saturday. Many players from the past are expected to participate.
Information about Mel Allen follows; more about Hoffmann will come in a later article:
MEL ALLEN
Half a century ago, Milton Allen’s dream for his girls’ softball program came true when the girls took the field for the first time as the Atlantic Trojans in 1972.
Allen, known as “Mel” to the Atlantic community, coached the Atlantic Girls Softball Team (comprised of junior and senior high girls) in the summers of 1968-1971. The team traveled to Exira, Elk Horn, Anita, Walnut, Avo-Ha of Avoca and Griswold for doubleheaders and hosted their games at Sunnyside Field. Allen was assisted by Malcolm Wissler and both men had daughters on the team, Susie Allen (1974 Atlantic grad) and Janet Wissler (1972 Atlantic grad), both pitchers.
Mel organized practices, scheduled games, and coached the team along with his full-time job at the Rock Island Railroad where he was a depot agent. In addition to these duties, he took care of the field for the home games at Sunnyside Field, watering and dragging the infield, chalking the lines.
The fall of 1969 Allen began his push for the school board to add softball to the Trojan athletic program. The main reason for this was that all the surrounding area teams had school sponsored programs with full schedules and no open dates for Atlantic. The proposal was rejected due to the property tax freeze.
The next attempt by Allen to see his girls in the ‘black and gold’ was the fall of 1971. He went before the school board again at the October meeting. In November Mel received a letter from A.H. Schuler, superintendent of schools, stating that the “Board of Education decided to include girls’ softball in its activity program.” Mel’s hard work and efforts had finally come to fruition.
Head Softball Coach Joel Simms inherited a group of talented and experienced softball players from the Allen years. On June 13, 1972 Allen’s girls took the field for the first time as the Atlantic Trojans. They opened the season with a stunning 20-10 victory over Griswold. The Trojans ended their first season with a 10-6 record and sectional championship. Karen Hoffman led the team with a .480 average. Terri Harris led in RBI’s with 15. Denise Warne had 2 home runs, and Susie Allen worked 105 innings. Deb Wheatley and Terri Harris were co-captains.
Mel and his wife, Linda, spent a lot of their time at Trojan events during the ‘70’s watching their children and staying involved with the programs. He kept busy in the softball program by announcing the home games for Coach Simms. Mel assisted baseball coach, Chuck Burnett, with the construction of a batting cage next to the field in the late 70’s. Susie played tennis, softball, and was on the first Trojan girls basketball team in 1974. She and teammate, Sandra Knop went on to play softball for Iowa State University. Their son, Phil (1978 AHS grad), was an outstanding four sport athlete in football, basketball, track and baseball.
Not only did Allen coach the girls but he also played for the Atlantic Merchants softball Team in the late 1950s and 1960s. Later in life it brought him great joy to watch his grandsons play multiple sports. But when it came to baseball, he had an abundance of tips and pointers for them. In Mel’s retirement he played slow pitch softball for Las Palmas 55-Plus Retirement Community in Mesa, Ariz.
He played up to his death in 2009 at age 79.