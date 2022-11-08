Twenty-eight football teams remain in the hunt for state championships in Iowa.
Half of them – 14, with seven of those in eight-man and Class A – are undefeated. Two teams, both in Class 5A, have either three or four losses.
From teams normally part of area conferences, three teams – the Hawkeye Ten’s Harlan and Council Bluffs Lewis Central, and Underwood of the Western Iowa Conference – are part of the big show.
After what was in many parts of the state a horrible, icky, cold and rainy Friday night for quarterfinal playoff football, the sport moves indoors for the semifinals.
Eight-player begins today, and then two classes each day Thursday through Saturday. Classes A and 4A are Thursday, classes 1A and 5A Friday and classes 2A and 3A on Saturday. All those games are at the state’s promiseland for high school football: the UNI-Dome in Cedar Falls.
The state championship games are Thursday and Friday, Nov. 17-18, also at the UNI-Dome.
Here’s a quickie look at each of the 14 semifinal games:
Wednesday, Nov. 9
EIGHT MAN
WACO (12-0) vs. Newell-Fonda (10-1), 1 p.m.: The Mustangs of Newell-Fonda are led by Mason Dicks (1,477 yards passing, 797 yards rushing, 35 TDs total) and Ryan Greenfield (49-748 yards receiving, 631 yards rushing, 24 TDs). WACO, which was upended by Audubon a year ago in its quest for the semifinals, has 1,350 yards passing from Isaac Oswald, while the main rushing threat is Simeon Reichenbach with 1,451 yards and 30 scores.
Remsen St. Marys (11-0) vs. Lenox (10-1), 4 p.m.: The Tigers are making their first UNI-Dome appearance since 2010 after a 32-8 win over Fremont-Mills. Quarterback Gabe Funk went 9-for-12 for 154 yards and three touchdowns in the quarterfinal win, one of several regular-season rematches. Remsen St. Marys has the strongest margin over opponents, 60.4-5.6, per game. Cael Ortman has 1,526 yards passing on a phenomenal 83% completion rate and 770 yards passing, with 45 total touchdowns for the Hawks.
Thursday, Nov. 10
CLASS A
West Hancock (11-0) vs. Lynnville Sully (11-0), 10 a.m.: Lynnville-Sully reached the semifinals with a 20-0 win over previously unbeaten AHSTW, despite neither team having any pass completions in a quarterfinal game that was played in a cold, hard, driving rain. Corder Noun Harder (1,741 rushing yards, 27 TDs) had two of the Hawks’ three scores in that contest to earn its first UNI-Dome trip since 1986. With the exception of 2013, the Eagles have made the playoffs each year since 2010. Mitchell Smith is a dual-threat quarerback, with 702 yards passing and 893 yards rushing and 21 touchdowns; Kale Zuehl adds 1,071 yards on the ground and 13 scores. David Smith has 12 tackles for loss, including 4.5 sacks, as part of the Eagles’ defensive attack. Class A is the only class where an undefeated state champion is guaranteed.
Grundy Center (11-0) vs. Woodbury Central (11-0), 1 p.m.: West Hancock and Grundy Center have met at the UNI-Dome each year from 2019-2021, with the Eagles holding a 2-1 advantage in the recent series. The Spartans will be looking to do its part to make it four, as Colin Gordon is 108-154 passing and 1,693 yards and 18 touchdowns, while Justin Knaack is the top rushing threat with 674 yards and 17 touchdowns. Drew Kluender has 3,105 yards passing for 35 touchdowns, with Eric McGill getting 45 catches for 1,013 yards and 16 touchdowns.
CLASS 4A
Carlisle (10-1) vs. Council Bluffs Lewis Central (11-0), 4 p.m.: Both Class 4A semifinals are regular-season rematches. The Titans had one of their most competitive games of the year in a 28-21 win over the Wildcats on Sept. 2. Quarterback Braylon Kammrad has 2,497 total yards, 261 of them rushing, and has a hand in 40 touchdowns for Lewis Central. Carlisle has a rush-dominant attack, with 83% of their 4,163 total yards on the ground. The Wildcats have two 1,000-yard rushers, in Jes Krcil (1,453 yards, 20 TDs) and Jack Laughlin (1,324 yards, 23 yards). Krcil also has 15.5 tackles for loss, including 7.5 sacks, among his 103 total tackles, and has a fumble recovery for a touchdown. Payton Ludington has 56.5 tackles, including 13.5 for losses, for the Titans.
North Scott (9-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (11-0), 7 p.m.: On Sept. 16, the Saints started a four-game streak of shutout victories with a 17-0 win over the Lancers. North Scott lost that game, plus the next game to Iowa City Liberty before rebounding with six straight wins, including an upset of No. 2 Waverly-Shell Rock in the quarterfinals. Xavier, looking for its first championship since 2018, averages 4.5 points per game, while North Scott is back at the Dome for the first time since 2020, when they beat Harlan in that year’s Class 3A championship game. Lancer quarterback Kyler Gerardy, a junior, has been impressive with 1,488 yards passing (114-159, 15 TDs) and 1,180 yards rushing with 18 touchdowns as part of the option attack. Cole Jennings had four passes and a touchdown for 121 yards in the quarterfinal win over W-SR. Ronan Thomas has 1,164 yards passing for the Saints and 17 TDs, with 17 different players having at least one catch; Michael Cunninghan leads a potent rushing attack for the Saints with 1,333 yards and 20 scores. Xavier has recorded 16 quarterback sacks. The Saints’ Aidan McDermott and the Lancers’ Adam Link each have three interceptions.
Friday, Nov. 11
CLASS 1A
Van Meter (10-1) vs. West Branch (11-0), 10 a.m.: Other than its five-point loss to Williamsburg early in the season, the Bulldogs haven’t been challenged much, averaging 45.6 points per game while giving up 4.6, the latter a class best, and have four straight shutouts. Ben Gordon had four touchdowns as part of a 323-yard rushing attack to shut down Sigourney-Keota in a 45-0 quarterfinal victory. West Branch, playing for longtime coach Butch Pedersen, who has been battling cancer recently, rallied behind Tye Hughes’ two fourth-quarter touchdowns to send the Bears to a 27-24 quarterfinal win over MFL MarMac. This is the Bears’ first semifinal appearance since 2011.
West Sioux (10-1) vs. Underwood (11-0), 1 p.m.: Underwood conquered Pella Christian, 47-28, to get to the UNI-Dome. Alex Ravlin had 381 total yards, including 284 passing, and two touchdowns to collect the victory for the Eagles. Dylan Wiggins has 1,794 yards passing and 29 touchdowns for the Falcons, while Carter Bultman has 1,124 yards rushing and 17 touchdowns.
CLASS 5A
West Des Moines Dowling (10-1) vs. West Des Moines Valley (7-4), 4 p.m.: It’s a matchup of metro teams, and one will be guaranteed as four Central Iowa Metropolitan Schools have a monopoly on the semifinals. Dowling, which won seven straight titles from 2013-2019, is led by Jaxon Smolik (1,761 yards passing, 18 TDs) and CJ Phillip (122-752 yards rushing, 12 TDs). Michael Prvena has 1,143 yards passign and 11 rushing touchdwons on 571 yards, while Ayden Price is another dual threat with 475 yards receiving and 270 yards rushing. Dowling’s defense holds teams to 10 points per game, second best in Class 5A. Valley’s four losses is the most of all playoff qualifiers, but a pair of upsets along the playoff trail helped the CIML flex its muscles.
Southeast Polk (10-1) vs. Johnston (8-3), 7 p.m.: Southeast Polk is the defending state champions and has a 41.7-12.4 scoring margin over a tough schedule, as 10 of the Rams’ 12 opponents have at least five wins. A blocked punt led to a 9-yard touchdown run by Obald Niyonkuru as the Rams ran past Cedar Rapids Prairie, 41-0, in the quarterfinals. Harrison Gibson has 1,099 yards rushing, while Connor Moberly is 122-173 passing for 1,595 yards and 12 scores. Johnston upset last year’s runner-up, Ankeny, 23-13, in another quarterfinal to reach the UNI-Dome for the first time ever. Will Nuss has 2,028 yards passign and 21 touchdowns for the Dragons, while Blake Tubbfs has 454 yards and five touchdowns rushing to lead a balanced ground attack.
Saturday, Nov. 12
CLASS 2A
Williamsburg (11-0) vs. Dubuque Wahlert (9-2), 10 a.m.: Williamsburg played in a relatively weak district, so they top-loaded their non-district schedule, and came away with three impressive wins, including an 18-13 victory over eventual Class 1A semifinalist Van Meter that ended a 61-game regular-season winning streak. The Raiders shut down Centerville 35-0, holding the Big Reds to 58 yards total offense and having Carson Huedepohl run for 102 yards and three touchdowns. Wahlert is the smallest of the nine metro-area teams to reach the semifinals, and will probably play Class 3A next year. Ryan Brosius had 194 yards and two touchdowns and a touchdown reception in a 41-6 Golden Eagles win over Crestwood.
Central Lyon/George-Little Rock (11-0) vs. OA-BCIG (10-1), 1 p.m.: Another DeJean is wreaking havoc for Falcons’ opponents, with 3,071 total yards total offense and 39 touchdowns, with 2,104 on the ground. Gave Winterrowd is DeJean’s favorite target (51-774, 10 TDs). Carter Hoeflying has a team-best 67.5 tackles. The Lyons, from the far northwest Iowa team of Central Lyon/George-Little Rock, is led by Zach Lutmer, who nearly evenly distributes his 2,327 total yards, and has 33 touchdowns. Kayden Van Berkum has 10.5 tackles for loss.
CLASS 3A
Harlan (10-1) vs. ADM (10-1), 4 p.m.: The Tigers will be seeking to avenge a 42-7 regular-season loss to the Cyclones, the defending state champions and one of the state’s most storied programs. Aidan Flora had 279 yards rushing and went 9-for-12 passing for 147 yards and three touchdowns in a 68-42 win over North Polk, while Brevin Doll had a 75 yard kick return and had 117 rushing yards on 13 carries and three touchdowns to break away from a 28-21 halftime lead and run past the Comets. Harlan cruised in a 55-7 win over Nevada. Except for their season-opening “Night of Champions” loss to Council Bluffs Lewis Central (30-27), the Cyclones have just one game decided by 28 points and the others by continuous clock. The Cyclones average an efficient 360 yards per game, with University of Iowa commit Aidan Hall, brother of Atlantic coach and teacher Derek Hall, accounting for 1,293 total yards and 25 touchdowns. Gunner Schmitz has seven sacks, and Bradley Curran has four takeaways, including a pick-six.
Mount Vernon (11-0) vs. Humboldt (10-1), 7 p.m.: The Mustangs won a regular-season rematch, 17-0, over Solon, to advance to the UNI-Dome. They give up just 5.4 points per game, and forced four Solon turnovers in the victory. Lance Coon and Corey Dettmann advanced the Wildcats to the Dome with a pair of touchdowns each in a 34-26 win over Independence.