MANNING – A number of area underclassmen stepped up on the cross country course during Monday’s Western Iowa Conference meet at M&M Golf Course.
Audubon freshman Stefi Beisswenger was at the head of the class, coming in an area-best fifth in the girls’ division of the meet, finishing at 21:23.
“It wasn’t that hard but the hills were really ... I don’t know how to explain it,” “The course was pretty good and I’m pretty proud of how I ended up and I liked the race.
“I really like how I’m progressing and I’m putting in effort through my practices,” she continued. “I’m just looking for more in cross country.”
Putting in more effort in practices, running her race and plenty of support from her teammates, including seniors Grace Slater and Hannah Thygesen, has also helped. Thygesen’s 12th-place time of 22:07 was also good for a medal.
“They really help me and encourage me to keep on going. People around me just want to make me run because they’re always supporting us,” she said.
Another underclassman, AHSTW sophomore Rylie Knop, also medaled with a top-10 finish, coming in at 21:38. The Wheelers edged the Lady Vikes out for third place by one point, 73-74; Logan-Magnolia was the clear champion with Courtney Sporrer winning at 19:20, one second ahead of sister Madison.
On the boys’ side, sophomore Mason McCready of Riverside was the best area finish, coming in sixth with a time of 18:01.
“It was a fast race and I felt good about myself,” he said, noting tougher, hillier courses helped prepare him and his teammates for this meet. “Quick steps up hills really helps and makes my legs stronger so I can finish the race hard.
“Last year I was in the No. 2 (behind state qualifiier Ben Schroder, who has since graduated) so I had to step it up. I learned to never give up,” he said.
Jackson Deist led Audubon with his 14th-place finish at 18:56, while AHSTW’s Caleb Hatch medaled with a 12th-place finish and a time of 18:46.
Riverside was sixth out of seven scoring teams, and Missouri Valley was the champion; neither AHSTW nor Audubon scored. Individual champion was Bryce Patten of Underwood.
Western Iowa Conference
cross country meet
Monday, Oct. 11, at M&M Golf Course, Manning
Boys results
Team scores: 1. Missouri Valley 4, 2. IKM-Manning 69, 3. Tri-Center 79, 4. Treynor 98, 5. Underwood 101, 6. Riverside 113, 7. Logan-Magnolia 158.
Champion: Bryce Patten (U) 17:09.
AHSTW: 12. Caleb Hatch 18:46, 22. Caden Geraghty 19:47, 46. Joseph Thornock 22:40, 62. Camden Williby 25:41.
Audubon: 14. Jackson Deist 18:56, 40. Ely Deist 22:01, 52. Mason Steckler 23:41.
Riverside: 6. Mason McCready 18:01, 11. Eric Duhacheck 18:41, 29. Dalton Smith 20:32, 38. Caleb Stevens 21:32, 54. Alex Weis 24:28.
Girls results
Team scores: 1. Logan-Magnolia 27, 2. Tri-Center 47, 3. Audubon 73, 4. AHSTW 74.
Champion: 1. Courtney Sporrer (LM) 19:20.
AHSTW: 8. Rylie Knop 21:38, 14. Ellie Peterson 22:27, 23. Cali Petersen 23:51, 18. Ella Langer 24:04, 38. Abbie Willett 27:26, 39. Caitlyn Dille 27:35.
Audubon: 5. Stefi Beisswenger 21:23, 12. Hannah Thygesen 22:07, 22. Grace Slater 23:31, 37. Autumn Zaiger 27:26, 40. Madison Burr 30:25.
Riverside: 16. Becca Cody 22:41.