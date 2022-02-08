ATLANTIC – The Atlantic boys’ basketball team is coming out hot at the right time of the season, and Harlan paid the price.
Just a couple of weeks ago, the Cyclones were the top-ranked team in Iowa Class 3A and proved it with a dominant win over the Trojans back on Jan. 18.
On Tuesday night, it was a much different story.
After trailing 39-32 at halftime, the Trojans caught fire, and it was a dominant performance by senior Dayton Templeton that was a big factor in a come-from-behind 75-73 victory over the Cyclones.
Templeton was the tar of this one, scoring 19 of his 28 points after halftime, with all but two of those second-half points in the fourth quarter.
The Trojans never led until the middle stages of the fourth quarter, and from there it was a battle all the way.
Carter Pellett also had a big hand in the win with 19 points, much of his second-half contributions coming in the third quarter. Jackson McLaren added 11.
Atlantic is 8-12 overall, 3-7 Hawkeye Ten Conference, and has won four of their last five. Meanwhile, the Cyclones, after winning their first 11 games of the season, has been reeling as of late, going just 2-5 down the stretch, with the Trojans handing them their latest setback.
The last regular season game for coach Derek Hall’s Trojans is Tuesday, Feb. 15, vs. Denison-Schleswig.
GIRLS GAME
The Atlantic girls basketball team dropped its final game of the regular season to Harlan in the opener of a doubleheader, 54-35.
The Cyclones took control in the second quarter, outscoring the Trojans 19-10 and pulled away in the second half.
Paytn Harter had 19 points to lead Atlantic while Maddie Huddleson added eight in a starting role. Only four Trojans scored on the night, while the Cyclones had nine players in the scoring column.
The Trojans, who finished the regular season with a record of 8-13 (4-6 Hawkeye Ten Conference), were without the services of Jada Jensen. They’ll host Shenandoah in Saturday’s Iowa Class 3A regional quarterfinal, the opener of the post-season.