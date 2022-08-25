ACGC at Greene County: The game is Saturday at Ogden, due to field issues involving Greene County’s home field in Jefferson. The Chargers lost their top three rushers from its Class 1A playoff quarterfinalists a year ago, but return big guys on defense like Payton Jacobe (6’2”, 270), Jake Thomas and Mike Fuller. Another plus is the experience quarterback in Brock Littler, who engineered an run-dominant offense that rolled up nearly 4,000 yards on the ground.
The Daughertys – Patrick (459 yards rushing, 6 TDs) and Richard (367 yards receiving, 5 TDs) – figure to be the top returning offensive threats for the Rams.
IKM-Manning at AHSTW: The Vikings hope to parlay a strong finish to the ‘21 season with a big run this fall. Kyle Sternberg returns at quarterback after rolling up 1,301 yards passing and 10 touchdowns, and 252 yards rushing and seven touchdowns. Brayden Lund (35-481) and Cole Scheffler (19-204) were the top receivers.
The Vikings defense is anchored by Aidan Martin, who had 95 tackles, while safety Nick Denning had 59, and their experience will be needed against a run-dominated IKM-Manning offense.
Southeast Warren at Audubon: Both teams are coming off Week 0 losses, including the Wheelers’ 68-36 loss to Winfield-Mount Union in a game that turned the Wolves’ way in the second half. Aaron Olsen had 132 total yards and figured into three touchdowns, while Manny Beisswenger returned a kickoff 77 yards.
In a 42-20 loss to WACO, Southeast Warren had all three of its touchdowns on the ground, including Trey Fisher’s long from five yards out. The Warhawks picked up 228 rushing yards, including 91 from Landon Montgomery, while quarterback Landon Harvey had 58 passing yards.
Fremont-Mills vs. CAM: The Knights go into battle against the defending Iowa eight-man champions with a new coach in longtime assistant Greg Ernster, and has top rusher Braxton Blackburn, a 1,000-plus yards rusher, back.
While CAM lost some mighty talented players, they also have key pieces back, including Sam Foreman, Jack Follmann, Austin Williams, Gavyn Jessen, Corbin Peach, Ty Eblen and others who were core pieces of the state championship team.
Griswold at Exira-EHK: Both teams return a lot of their top playmakers from the ‘21 season. Griswold, which broke a 23-game losing streak in last year’s season finale, has moved senior Cale Swain to quarterback after he gained 354 rushing yards. Nick Jennum had 55 yards and six touchdown catches in a breakout freshman year.
Exira-EHK saw a lot of good things during a scrimmage last week against Glidden-Ralston. Senior Trey Petersen had 1,843 yards passing and 701 yards rushing a year ago and had a piece of all but two of the Spartans’ 37 offensive touchdowns last season. Top receiving threats Aiden Flathers and Derrek Kommes have 763 yards between them.
Riverside at Red Oak: A team full of young skill players will be taking the field for the Bulldogs, who face a team that also lost eight seniors, six whom are going on to college.
The Bulldogs have a trio of seniors – nose guard Nate Messerschmidt, and linebackers JJ Wilson and Brody Zimmerman – will be counted on to run the defense and stop the Tigers’ run offense. Ayden Salais will probably get the call under center, as the other candidate for quarterback in Grady Jeppesen is hurt, with either one having to help run a very young offense.
