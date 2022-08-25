ACGC at Greene County: The game is Saturday at Ogden, due to field issues involving Greene County’s home field in Jefferson. The Chargers lost their top three rushers from its Class 1A playoff quarterfinalists a year ago, but return big guys on defense like Payton Jacobe (6’2”, 270), Jake Thomas and Mike Fuller. Another plus is the experience quarterback in Brock Littler, who engineered an run-dominant offense that rolled up nearly 4,000 yards on the ground.

