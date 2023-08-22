GUTHRIE CENTER – Winning has become a tradition in fall sports at ACGC High School.
From the football program that has made it to state football playoffs the past three seasons, to the boys’ cross country program that was the Class 1A state champions two years ago and runner-up last year, the Chargers have left their mark.
The Charger girls’ teams also had strong fall sports teams in 2022. ACGC’s volleyball team finished the season 5th in the West Central Activities Conference with a 16-15 record while the girls’ cross country team just missed competing in the state meet in Fort Dodge. Then sophomore Ava Campbell represented the Chargers at that meet.
FOOTBALL
The 2023 Charger football team will be adjusting to several changes. The two biggest changes are a change in class and the starting quarterback.
Since the 2020 season, ACGC had Brock Littler at the helm as quarterback. In the three years Littler led the team, they appeared in the state playoffs each year.
However, he graduated with the class of 2023, so new blood will be injected into the position.
“Obviously, Brock was very, very special for us over the last three years and had done a lot of good things,” head coach Cody Matthewson said. “He was a thousand-yard rusher, and he wasn’t only a good player, but he commanded himself and the team very well. He was a true leader as a quarterback, so he was about everything you could want in a person.”
He said this year he has two good candidates for the starting quarterback.
“Throughout the camp, we’ve had Taytum Bates, who was Brock’s backup and saw some time,” he said. “Jathan South has been our other quarterback that has been getting reps. So, they’ve been kind of splitting. They’re both going to split reps, one may get more than the other, it’s hard to tell. Some guys may get a hot hand, but they’re both going to get opportunities to show us what they’ve got.”
Matthewson said the decision about who the starter will be for the season will be made before the first game against Ogden.
Another change for ACGC Football will be at the position of fullback. Last season, Seth Reno ran for 811 yards on 165 carries. This year, Michael Fuller will be coming out of the backfield.
Matthewson said that while they are changing from Class 1A to Class A, they’ll still see familiar teams. He said teams that have dropped down to Class A in the district include Panorama, South Central Calhoun, as well as the Chargers. Also in the district is Southwest Valley at Corning, Earlham, IKM-Manning, and Riverside.
He said regardless of the class change, the game and goal is still the same.
“It’s still 11 guys on 100 yards, you’ve got to play football,” he said. “So, the focus is still the same to win every single game.”
VOLLEYBALL
ACGC Volleyball head coach Barb South said she’s enthusiastic about how the season is shaping up.
“There’s a huge difference (from last year) in the fact that we’re a more experienced team,” she said. “Our starting lineup, we’re adding a freshman in Stella Largent, she comes to us with a lot of experience on her own by playing for club ball. Other than that, our other girls in that varsity mix have played together last year.”
Other players who will be on the floor during the varsity season will include junior Shay Lemke, senior Jenna Rowley, senior Hayden Coffman, sophomore Becca Littler, senior Mersadez Richter, and sophomore Cam Richter.
South said this year’s schedule will be nearly the same as last year, with a few changes. Still, the West Central Activities Conference is very competitive.
“I legitimately feel like we have a shot at being at the top,” she said. “We have a very competitive conference with Des Moines Christian, Pleasantville returning some good players. But we know what to expect, we play Van Meter right away. They will be one of our toughest competitions as well. That will be a nice litmus test to see where we’re at. But we hope to play strong and come out with the good.”
South said her squad traveled to Central College in Pella for camp and played very well in bracket play, finishing 3-1. She said they lost to Pella Christian, which is known as a strong team in the Little Hawkeye conference.
“We went down to Central (College) and we looked amazing,” South said. “Those are the games that even when you lose by a few points, you’d much rather play the tougher competition.”
CROSS COUNTRY
ACGC Cross Country coach Colin Shawgo is also looking forward to a strong season from his athletes.
The Charger boys’ cross country team finished as the runner-up at state in 2022, while the girls missed making it to state as a team. To open the 2023 campaign, the boys are ranked first in Class 1A, while the girls are ranked 14th.
“We consistently beat the team that ended up getting 10th at state, so that’s one of those things where it was a tough district and the girls probably would have finished top-10 if they had qualified for state, but sometimes that’s just the way the cookie crumbles,” Shawgo said about the girls’ season in 2022.
For both teams, several seasoned runners will be returning including Campbell and Andrew Mahaffey.
“Especially in 1A, the boys should be pretty dominate, we don’t race any of the top 5 teams, I don’t think at all until the state meet unless we get them in the state qualifying meet,” he said. “The girls should be able to win a couple of meets this year, but regionally, the girls’ cross country around us is pretty strong, so we go against some teams that have a good chance of placing very high in the state meet and winning some trophies, such as Earlham won the whole thing last year and we faced them at most of our meets. I think both squads should be able to win a couple meets at least and be pretty successful, especially in 1A and 2A races.”
Shawgo feels the boys have a good chance of winning the state championship this season, and that the girls could be a top 5 team.
The Chargers will travel to Southeast Valley in Gowrie on Aug. 24 to open the season.