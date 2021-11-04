ANITA – After two straight years of being sent home without a trip to the UNI-Dome, this time CAM found the secret to earning that elusive trip to the Iowa eight-man semifinals.
Stay at home and dominate whomever the opponent is on the other sidelines.
CAM did just that – dominate – and in doing so, emphatically made history with a 64-13 rout of Newell-Fonda on their home field, in front of a big hometown crowd, to book their first-ever trip to Cedar Falls and Iowa high school football’s grandest stage, the UNI-Dome.
“Words can’t describe this moment,” said Lane Spieker, the super senior who charged for 396 yards on 20 carries and seven touchdowns. “You’ve got to give hats off to Coach (Barry) Bower and his coaching staff. It’s really a joy playing for Coach Bower since he’s my uncle and ... he’s probably more excited than I am at this moment right now. It’s a heck of a feeling.
“A lot of hard work,” Spieker continued, noting what it took to get to this game. “We put a lot of work in the weight room and a lot of focus. We’ve just got to keep our heads on. The guys all push each other.”
The past two seasons, CAM went on the road for their quarterfinal games and were beaten, in 2019 by Audubon and last year by Fremont-Mills. Both those teams went on to the state championship game, where each team fell.
Bower was probably as emotional as anyone.
“These kids executed the game plan to perfection and they did a nice job. Couldn’t be more proud,” he said. “Just trust the process and we’ve got to believe. That’s one of the things we said before this game: Believe in the system and believe in yourself that you can do this and will yourself to do this, and I’m just so happy.”
This was a team effort.
“You look across the O-line and D-line ... they did a phenomenal job,” said Bower.
A nice touchdown drive pulled the Mustangs to within two on Mason Dicks’ long pass to Ryan Greenfield to set up a Dicks’ sneak. That made it 8-6 and countered Spieker’s 69-yard run.
The game was never close after that. Cade Ticknor ran for 45 yards to make it 16-6, then Spieker had the next four touchdown runs, of 26, 41, 70 and 1 yard, all of them instrumental in a 48-6 halftime lead.
Spieker added two more touchdowns before the Mustangs got a consolation touchdown late in the game.
Spieker also had seven passing yards on his only two passes of the game. The Cougars finished with 454 total yards.
The Cougars, the No. 1 team in the state all season long improved to 11-0 on the year, a school best.
They’ll see a familiar foe in the playoffs: Audubon, which won their quarterfinal contest vs. WACO at Wayland, 34-30. The Cougars eked out a 58-42 win over the Wheelers in their regular-season meeting.
The semifinal contest is 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 10, at the UNI-Dome. At least one team will be guaranteed a spot in the state championship game.