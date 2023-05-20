DES MOINES – Last year, the Riverside girls’ 4x200-meter relay team finished as runners-up.
This year, three are back, and they’re now the state champions.
Veronica Andrusyshyn, Carly Henderson, Elly Henderson and Lydia Erickson didn’t even post their best time to win it, but it was Erickson, the anchor leg, that edged Nodaway Valley’s Emma Lundy at the finish to win it, taking the race in 1:46.13 Friday at Drake Stadium, on Day 2 of the Iowa Class 1A state track meet.
How’s it feel, especially in a week with high expectations for the Lady Dawgs’ relay teams?
“It honestly feels amazing,” said Andrusyshyn, a four-event qualifier as she wraps up her senior season. “We’ve worked so hard as this team and as this really and we really wanted to strive for something better.”
What’s changed from last year to this?
“I think we’ve gotten stronger and just in general physically and mentally, and we have a great support system with our community and the rest of the track team,” said Andrusyshyn.
“It’s just knowing we have the mentality and physical durability to win it, and we knew we had our fastest time thanks to Drake, and we just I guess kept pushing ourselves,” added Erickson. “I saw Elly coming and knew I had to go.”
Carly Henderson, who’s also seen the state stage in girls’ wrestling, volleyball and cross country, said her coaches told her they thought she had her mark on wrong, but it was right.
“I just tried to get out real fast and my body tightened up and that’s when you know you’re doing it right ... to get the baton to Elly,” she said.
Elly Henderson said handoffs earlier this year were rough, but they started figuring things out in time for the Drake Relays, and Friday they were smooth.
“We could have plenty of great individual things, but we’re more the team aspect of things,” said Elly Henderson. “Being all together and running a relay is very important to us.”
The Lady Dawgs didn’t realize all their goals of placing in the top eight in every relay event, however.
With a seemingly solid 4:20.66 in their distance medley relay heat and third place heading into the last eight-team heat, seven of the top eight teams came from the final heat, and the Lady Dawgs – Emma Gordon, Olivia Lund, Veronica Schechinger and Carly Henderson – settled for 10th.
Still, a second better than their previous best of the season, and their placing matched their seed time going into the state meet.
“Definitely to place,” said Gordon, who led off the opening 200-meter lap. “Although we might not, we did PR.”
Riverside will also have a presence in the 4x100-meter relay, after placing fourth in Friday’s qualifying heats with a time of 51.10. That team consists of Elly Henderson, Erickson, Gordon and Andrusyshyn.
And they’ll also be back in the 4x400 final, ready to defend their state championship. Veronica Schechinger, Elly Henderson, Erickson and Carly Henderson took the first step by running the fastest preliminary time in Class 1A, at 4:07.16.
Indeed, a weekend of high expectations for the Lady Dawgs could be realized with today’s payoff.
ACGC’S BUNDE THIRD IN HIGH JUMP
Lance Bunde got up early Friday and followed the age-old advice of having a good breakfast. (It was a chocolate muffin, in case you’re wondering.)
The ACGC junior was ready to go for his big day in the high jump, but his warm-up jumps weren’t very good.
Not to worry. The jumps that counted were very good, and he wound up with a season-best leap of 6’5” and a third-place medal in hand in a really outstanding field.
“It was an amazing feeling, and I was stoked,” said Bunde, who’s state meet leap is a personal best. “I didn’t know what I was going to clear so it was a good feeling to compete. I was not ranked coming into the season but in the middle I was ranked eighth and able to get 6’4”. I started to think, if we could make some noise at state, and once I got over 6’5” it was an amazing feeling.”
It was keeping his head back, hips up and shoulders back that did it for Bunde, who cleared the 6’5” bar on his second try.
And for the record, yes he can dunk a basketball, just in case you were wondering.
Bunde didn’t jump his freshman year and cleared 6 foot even his sophomore year for a confidence builder. This year, he bettered that by five inches, and now he’s set himself up for a big senior year. Both the champion and runner-up are seniors, so he’ll come in ranked at or near the top in Class 1A in 2024.
“Once I was able to get over (6’1”), I realized we could do business this year,” he said.
Bunde is also a busy athlete this year. Later on Friday, he ran the third leg on the boys’ 4x200-meter relay, which finished fifth. Also on that team were Brock Littler, Eli Madsen and anchor leg Austin Kunkle. They finished in 1:31.78, a school best.
The Chargers also will be in Saturday’s 4x100-meter relay finals. Bunde, Kunkle and Littler join Jedd Weinkoetz to finish in 44.41, the seventh-best time in the preliminaries.
PROLIFIC CAM HURDLES
CAM’s great performances in boys’ hurdles events continued Friday, as Cougar senior Sam Foreman and junior Jack Follmann stamped spots in the 110-meter hurdles finals on Saturday, after top-eight performances on Friday.
Foreman qualified with a time of 14.92, good for fourth place, while Follmann’s time of 15.12 has him seeded seventh. Both were personal bests.
“Coming out here to compete, and it was a beautiful day,” said Foreman. “Not my cleanest race but I still PR’ed and that’s all you can hope for. Get through to the finals and looking to run a better race from there.”
Foreman and Follmann both ran in the same heat, and they’re used to that. They push each other and have supported each other, and that’s been the case since junior high.
“It’s cool to run with Sam, especially in my heat since we’ve been in the same heat all year,” said Follmann. “If I keep up with him, I know I’ll run a good race.”
Follmann came back later to finish sixth in an outstanding Class 1A field in the 400-meter hurdles. Five of the eight finalists were in the Drake Relays (an event that qualifies 16 statewide), and Follmann came away with a time of 55.00, a personal best.
Two other News-Telegraph-area athletes competed in hurdles events Friday. In the 110-meter hurdles, Griswold’s Peyton Cook placed 21st with a time of 16.05. Exira-EHK’s Jonas LaCanne was in the 400-meter hurdles, finishing 20th at 58.64.
OTHER EVENTS
Boys distance medley relay:
- Riverside placed 10th, with Jaxon Gordon, Mason McCready, Grady Jeppesen and Ayden Salais. Their time, out of the first heat, was 3:41.91
Girls 100-meter hurdles:
- Audubon’s Madison Steckler advanced to today’s finals with the sixth-best time in preliminary heat action, coming in at 15.53.
Girls 4x400-meter relay: Also competing in a preliminary heat was Audubon, with the team of Anna Larsen, Mattie Nielsen, Kade Sporrer and Steckler coming in at 4:14.40, good for 12th place.
Boys 4x400-meter relay:
- CAM and Riverside both just missed the finals. The Cougars, with Follmann, Gavin Clayton, Foreman and Cale Maas placed ninth at 3:30.84, just two-tenths of a second out of eighth place. The Bulldogs, using Grady Jeppesen, Jaxon Gordon, Keaten Rieken and Ayden Salais, finished in 3:32.72 for 15th place.
Girls discus:
- Riverside’s Madison Kelley had a best throw of 98’11” and placed 23rd. The best throw was her first, a personal best, as she scratched on the final two attempts.
Boys discus:
- CAM’s Corbin Peach had a best throw of 129’8”, good for 16th place as he finished an outstanding career for the Cougars.