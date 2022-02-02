RED OAK – Atlantic shook off a nine-point deficit going into the fourth quarter against Red Oak Tuesday night on the road.
A strong fourth quarter, which saw the Trojans take a brief lead, was enough to force overtime against the Tigers.
The Trojans fell behind again by as much as seven in the first two minutes of the extra period, but they rallied again, only this time Red Oak did enough in the final seconds to pull out a hard-fought 64-61 victory.
Both teams did not shoot well in the second quarter coming out of an 11-11 tie, before Red Oak took a 17-15 at halftime. Atlantic led the balance of the first half.
Red Oak got red hot in the third quarter, connecting on four straight three point baskets and seven overall in the quarter to build a 12-point lead at one point over Atlantic. The Tigers took a 34-25 lead going into the fourth quarter before the Trojans made their move.
What a rally it was, and after getting to within one point on a couple of occasions, it was Dayton Templeton’s shot from down low that made it 49-48. Then Colton Rasmussen got a steal of the inbound pass and slam dunk with 26 seconds to give the Trojans a 50-49 lead.
The Trojans seemed to be in position to win in regulation as Templeton blocked a Tiger shot with about 10 seconds left. But the Tigers were able to rebound a missed shot and the Trojans fouled with 4.4 seconds left. Ryan Johnson hit the back end of a two-shot foul and the Trojans were unable to get a shot off, leading to overtime.
The Tigers opened up a 59-52 lead two minutes into overtime before Rasmussen helped key one last rally, making it 59-55 with a minute left. Templeton hit a three-pointer with about 45 seconds left to make it 59-58. After the Tigers’ Baylor Bergren sank a pair of free throws to make it a three-point game, Carter Pellett made the bucket-and-one to tie the game at 61-apiece with 25 seconds left.
That was the last points of the night for Atlantic, as Hunter Gilleland’s layup with four seconds left made it 63-61, the Trojans’ inbound pass sailed long. After Kaden Johnson went 1-for-2 to establish the final score, a long three-point shot just ahead of the buzzer banked off the backboard but didn’t go in, giving the Tigers the win.
Templeton led the Trojans with 14 points, all in second half, while Rasmussen added 12. Red Oak was led by Max DeVries’ 17 points, while Gilleland added 14 and Kaden Johnson 13.
The Trojans are next in action Friday night at Denison-Schleswig.