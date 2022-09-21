ATLANTIC – Mental toughness and knowing what the competition has was the main theme Michelle Blake and her team took away from Tuesday’s Hawkeye Ten Conference split.
top story
PREP VOLLEYBALL: Trojan volleyball picks up home split
- By Brian Rathjen NT Sports Editor
-
-
To reach Brian Rathjen, send correspondence to sports@ant-news.com or phone (712) 243-2624.
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- FLASHBACK: Reflecting back on Atlantic's '02 state championship football team
- On the Docket: Atlantic man charged with assaulting woman with baseball bat
- Sheriff's report released on crane accident
- Wheelers take down Spartans, 64-30
- MacDonald’s Opens Thursday
- First Year For Fall Festival
- Adair police chief on leave due to FBI and ATF searches
- Area Police Reports
- Senior Alumni Association receives $33,000 donation
- Stupfell named to Leadership Iowa 2022-23
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.