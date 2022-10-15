Wheelers hold off Tigers in regular season finale

Audubon Quarterback Aaron Olsen runs the ball during the game versus Woodbine Friday night.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

AUDUBON – The Audubon Wheelers held off the Woodbine Tigers Friday night in their final game of the regular season 56 to 48.

Email Jennifer Nichols at news@ant-news.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Tags

Trending Food Videos