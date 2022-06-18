The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ fishing report for the week of June 16, 2022 for southwest Iowa:
Greenfield Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Greenfield: Black Crappie — Slow: Greenfield has a good year class of 8- to 10-inch black crappie. Bluegill — Good: Cast the shoreline and move often to find 7-inch bluegill. Largemouth Bass — Good: Greenfield has a good largemouth bass population with a good percentage of fish more than 15-inches.
Lake Anita, Cass County, one mile south of Anita: Water clarity is good. Black Crappie — Fair: Look for crappies on the roadbeds and around deep tree piles. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills are on the reefs. Angler reports indicate the spawn is winding down. Largemouth Bass — Good: Lake Anita has a good bass population.
Meadow Lake, Adair County, six miles northeast of Greenfield: No report.
Nodaway Lake, Adair County, two miles southwest of Greenfield: Water clarity is 25 inches. Black Crappie — Fair: Concentrate on deep tree piles to find post spawn crappies Bluegill — Fair: Cast the shoreline moving often to find spawning bluegill. Channel Catfish — No Report: The lake has good numbers of 22-inch channel catfish. Largemouth Bass — Good: Anglers report very good bass fishing this week.
Orient Lake, Adair County, one mile southwest of Orient: Water temperature is above 75 degrees. Black Crappie — Fair: Cast around the tree piles to find crappies. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills are spawning in multiple locations around the lake. Move often to find 8-inch fish.
Prairie Rose Lake, Shelby County, eight miles southeast of Harlan: Water clarity is good. Black Crappie — Fair: Look for 9.5 inch crappie around deep tree piles. Bluegill — Fair: Bluegills spawn is winding down. A few can still be caught on the underwater reefs and the pea-gravel spawning beds in the lake. Largemouth Bass — Good: There is a high percentage of 14- to 16-inch bass in Prairie Rose.
Viking Lake, Montgomery County, four miles east of Stanton: All boat ramps are usable. Black Crappie — Fair: Viking will be a good destination for crappie fishing in 2022. Many crappies are being caught casting around the flooded terrestrial vegetation. Bluegill — Good: Bluegills have gained size and are in good body condition due to the drawdown. Bluegills are spawning. Channel Catfish — No Report: Viking has a good channel catfish population. Largemouth Bass — Good: Viking Lake has a very good largemouth bass population and will provide quality bass fishing in 2022.
For information on lakes in the Southwest District call the Cold Springs office at (712) 769-2587.
Green Valley Lake, Union County, 2-1/2 miles northwest of Creston: Black Crappie — Slow: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill — Fair: Use nightcrawlers under a bobber fished along the fishing jetties or near brush piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5 inches. Largemouth Bass — Slow: Catch largemouth bass up to 20-inches with finesse plastics or jigs fished near cedar tree brush piles or along rocky shoreline areas.
Lake Icaria, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Docks are in at all boat ramps. Channel Catfish — Good: Try cut bait along rocky shoreline areas to catch channel catfish of all sizes.
Three Mile Lake, Adams County, four miles north of Corning: Courtesy docks are in place at the main ramp. Black Crappie — Slow: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs tipped with live bait fished along weedlines. Bluegill — Fair: Catch bluegill up to 9-inches with nightcrawlers under a bobber fished along weedlines or cedar tree brush piles. Walleye — Slow: Use jigs or crankbaits along weedlines or the roadbed to catch walleye of all sizes.
Twelve Mile Lake, Union County, four miles east of Creston: The dock is in at the main ramp. Black Crappie — Slow: Catch crappie up to 11-inches with jigs or live bait fished near cedar tree brush piles or rocky shoreline areas. Bluegill — Fair: Try nightcrawlers fished under a bobber near brush piles to catch bluegill up to 8.5-inches.
Water temperature is in the mid to upper 70s at most Mount Ayr district lakes. For more information, call the Mount Ayr Fisheries office at (641) 464-3108.