DES MOINES – “I’m pumped!”
That was an emphatic statement from Kadin Stutzman, the Atlantic-CAM senior who’s determined to win a state championship.
From district disappointment as a sophomore, to a state qualifier but not placing this year, Stutzman earned his way into the Iowa Class 2A 170-pound state championship match Friday afternoon.
Ranked second in the final IA wrestle poll at 170, Stutzman had to overcome a determined effort by West Liberty’s Drake Collins, but a timely takedown here and there was enough to notch a 10-6 semifinal win and the right to go for the gold.
Waiting for the 58-3 Stutzman in tonight’s title bout: top-ranked Ethan DeLeon of Sioux City Heelan (27-1), a 6-4 semifinal winner over No. 5 Brady Ortner.
When asked about what it took to reach this point, Stutzman said it simply: “The offseason.”
“I wrestled freestyle, all that,” he explained. “Once that was over, I took a little break and got right back in, got with coaches not only from Atlantic, but a Powerhouse ... Keith Massey. My wrestling season started two months before the actual season started.”
In the semifinal against Collins, Stutzman used a pair of escapes and a takedown to build a 4-3 match, and then answered each Collin escape with a takedown in the final two minutes.
No real nerves, just confidence that he’s the best wrestler in his bracket.
“I’m not looking at any of these kids’ tracks, just kind of going out there and doing my thing,” said Stutzman. “Just wrestle for six minutes and if I stay in position, nobody can beat me.”
Stutzman won his way into the semifinal with a quarterfinal win earlier in the day over a familiar foe: Winterset’s Barringer. It was Stutzman’s third of the season over the Huskie senior.
Basically, the match was little different than two previous encounters between the two. After some hand-fighting, Stutzman got a takedown and, after giving up an escape, got an escape of his own from the down position and added two more takedowns and some back points to secure a medal.
Stutzman’s earlier-season wins over Barringer included a pinfall victory at the John J. Harris Invitational and a 14-3 major decision at the dual team tournament.
MORE MEDALS
Atlantic-CAM’s other two wrestlers that came into Thursday are still in contention for medals, although for Ethan Follmann, his goal of snaring gold didn’t quite come to fruition.
The 126-pound senior was dominated by Benton Community’s Jaiden Moore, 14-4. A pair of three-point near falls in the second period broke open a match that was still within reach for Follmann.
Earlier, Follmann did secure his right to medal after pinning Central DeWitt’s Royce Butt in 1:36 in the quarterfinal.
After a stalemate the first period, the Trojan senior took advantage of being on top to start the second period, immediately taking Butt down and once he locked him into a cradle and applied the vise hold, it was all over.
“Didn’t get a lot of offense going (the first period), just tried to stay in good position,” said Follmann. “Second period, he picked down and that brought a smile to my face because I know once a kid picks down I’ve got a good chance at putting the match away.”
Aiden Smith guaranteed himself a medal at 106 after getting a quick pin of Hampton-Dumont-CAL’s Jayson Stevens. Stevens came in as the top seed but was upset in the quarterfinals by Carter West of West Burlington-Notre Dame/Danville.
Smith fought off a leg pick attempt to get Stevens on his back and secure no worse than eighth place.
“After (the first-round match), I knew I had a really good chance to place. Before I wrestled, I went and watched his match and watched what he did and countered that.”
Both Follmann and Smith will wrestle this morning in the consolation semifinals and finals. A win, and the top potential prize is third place, while the losers go to the fifth-place match. Follmann placed fifth at last year’s state meet.