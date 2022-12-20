Boys soccer in Iowa is switching to a four-class system for its playoffs.
The Iowa High School Athletic Association, at its Board of Control meeting earlier this month, approved adding a Class 4A for the sport, to take effect in the spring of 2023.
The Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union currently uses a three-class format for its post-season and state tournament. Previously, boys' soccer was the same way.
The two-time recommendation from the soccer advisory committee passed to create classifications with fewer schools and closer enrollment totals for a sport that has shown consistent growth since becoming an IHSAA sanctioned sport in 1994-95.
“With the growth of soccer, particularly in our smaller schools, adding an additional class will reduce the disparity in enrollment in each class, providing for a more competitive season and state tournament series,” IHSAA executive director Tom Keating said. “We anticipate the additional class will encourage even more schools to join one of our fastest growing sports.”
The new setup will have the state's 36 largest schools in Class 4A, the next 40 in Class 3A, the next 48 in Class 2A and the remaining schools – 48, based on 2022 number of schools participating – in Class 1A. Under the new classification system, it is likely Atlantic, which had competed in Class 1A previously, would move to Class 2A, while AHSTW and Riverside will remain Class 1A.
In 2022, there were 172 schools participating in soccer across three classes. The sport was first sanctioned by the IHSAA in 1995 with 79 schools. More than 6,000 athletes competed in soccer in six consecutive years prior to the pandemic-cancelled 2020 season.
With the new setup, soccer joins baseball, basketball, cross country, golf and track with four classes in that sport.
“The action taken by our board supports the similar approval of an additional class of football two years ago,” IHSAA assistant director and soccer administrator Todd Tharp said. “This can encourage more schools to support the sport, add excitement to the game for student-athletes and their communities, and acknowledges the work done by our members to consistently grow a sport that requires great student-athlete buy-in, with 11 players on the field and even more on the sidelines to build these programs.”
In addition to the new classification system, soccer will receive substate brackets closer to the post-season, currently planned for the week of May 8 (NFHS calendar Week 45). The substate assignments and pairings separately released in previous years will be bumped in favor a later bracket, which will allow more regular season contests to factor into postseason seedings and matchups.
Under the new schedule, substates for classes 1A and 2A will begin Monday, May 15, with classes 3A and 4A starting on Tuesday, June 16. Substate finals are slated for Wednesday, May 24, with the state tournament – at Cowine Soccer Complex in Des Moines – scheduled for May 30-June 3.