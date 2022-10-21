GUTHRIE CENTER – The ACGC Chargers came out swinging to start the 2022 Class 1A playoffs, defeating the Cardinals of Treynor 34-29.
After a Cardinal fumble on their own 38 yard-line that was picked up by ACGC, the Chargers marched the ball down the field, going up 6-0 with 7:08 remaining in the first quarter.
On the next Cardinal possession, Treynor opened the drive with an illegal shift, which pushed them back to their own 38 yard-line and a 1st and 15 play. However, after a long pass play by Treynor quarterback Kayden Dirks, set up a Cardinal touchdown, giving them a 7-6 lead with 4:59 remaining in the first quarter.
On the next drive for the Chargers went backwards due to an illegal shift, which gave Treynor excellent field position for the next drive.
The Cardinals started on their own 49 yard-line, but quickly moved down field to score again with 3 seconds remaining in the quarter and going up 14-6.
After the kickoff to end the first quarter, ACGC worked their way down the field, eating as much clock as they could, finally scoring with 2:55 remaining in the half and closing the gap to 13-14.
To start the second half, the Chargers took the opening kickoff at their own 46 yard-line, working their way down the field on runs by junior running back Nate Chance, senior full back Seth Reno, senior quarterback Brock Littler, and senior running back Austin Kunkle, with Kunkle scoring the go-ahead touchdown, putting ACGC up 20-13 with 6:56 remaining in the third quarter.
Treynor took possession at their own 27 yard-line, then worked their way to the Charger 26 yard-line before a touchdown run with 2:37 remaining in the third quarter to go back up 21-20.
ACGC received the ball at their own 47 yard-line and worked their way down to the Cardinals 25 yard-line, when a block-in-the-back call pushed the Chargers back to Treynor’s 39 yard-line. Kunkle worked the ball ahead to the Cardinal 34 yard-line to end the third quarter.
Coming out of the quarter break, Littler threw a 17 yard-pass to senior wide receiver Jedd Weinkoetz, giving the Chargers a first-down on the Cardinal 17 yard-line. Reno then made a good run ahead, which was extended after a personal foul was called against Treynor, giving the Chargers a 1st and goal from the 5 yard-line. Reno punched the ball in, putting the Chargers up 26-21. A 2-point conversion by Littler extended the lead 28-21 with 10:30 remaining in the game.
The Cardinals took possession at their own 32 yard-line after the kickoff. Then Treynor was able to score on a long running play, recapturing the lead 29-28, with 10:12 remaining.
The Chargers took possession on their own 25 yard-line, where sophomore offensive lineman Michael Fuller downed the ball. ACGC worked the ball down to their own 43 yard-line, where Littler was pushed back to their own 40 yard-line, then they were called for a false start, setting up a 2nd and 18 from their own 35 yard-line. Then Kunkle charged down the field for a touchdown with 5:55 remaining in the game, giving the Chargers a 34-29 lead.
Treynor took possession on their own 36 yard-line, and attempted to score, coming up short and turned the ball over on downs at the Charger 35 yard-line.
ACGC worked the ball ahead to the Cardinal 41 yard-line, before taking a knee to run out the clock for the win.
After the game, Charger head coach Cody Matthewson was pleased with the effort of his team.
“We didn’t waiver,” he said. “The kids played hard all night long, made plays when it mattered. I guess you could say that the games we were in earlier in the year that we probably shouldn’t have been, we had to play hard, and it paid dividends in the end. Everything comes back around full circle.”
The Chargers (7-2) will find out who they will face in the second round of the Iowa High School Football playoffs at 10 am today. Treynor finishes their season with a 5-4 mark.