Marsh Tackle.jpg

Regan Boblett/for the NT

ACGC senior defensive back Ben Marsh tackles a Nodaway Valley player while sophomore offensive lineman Michael Fuller looks on.

 Regan Boblett/For the N-T

GUTHRIE CENTER – The ACGC Chargers notched another Homecoming win by downing the Nodaway Valley Wolverines 51-0.

