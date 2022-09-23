GUTHRIE CENTER – The ACGC Chargers notched another Homecoming win by downing the Nodaway Valley Wolverines 51-0.
Nodaway Valley took possession first, going four and out in their first series.
ACGC took control of the ball at their own 35 yard-line. Sophomore fullback Ben Franzeen and senior quarterback Brock Littler worked the ball down the field to the Wolverine 35 yard-line. Littler then rushed for the touchdown, putting the Chargers up 6-0 with 8:14 remaining in the first quarter.
On the next series, junior Nate Chance stopped the kick return at the Nodaway Valley 28 yard-line. The Wolverines worked their way up to their own 32 yard-line, when sophomore defensive back Taytum Bates made a strong stop, forcing another punt.
The Chargers started on their own 24 yard-line after a personal foul penalty. Littler, Franzeen, and senior running back Austin Kunkle worked the ball down to the Nodaway Valley 49 yard-line, when Littler broke off a run for the end zone, resulting in a 14-0 lead with 3:22 remaining in the first quarter.
Nodaway Valley went 4 and out on the next drive. ACGC started on their own 45 yard-line. They worked their way down to the Wolverine 34 yard-line when time expired in the first quarter.
Coming out of the quarter break, Littler threw a 34 yard touchdown pass to senior running back Ben Marsh to put the Chargers on top 20-0 with 11:53 remaining in the second quarter. Littler picked up the two-point conversion, giving ACGC a 22-0 lead in second quarter.
Chance stopped the Wolverine kick return on their own 19 yard-line. Marsh pushed them back further to their own 14 yard-line, before they had to punt again.
The Chargers took possession of the ball deep in Wolverine territory, with the ball being placed on the 11 yard-line. Franzeen pushed the ball across the goal line with 8:48 remaining in the second quarter, putting ACGC up 28-0.
Nodaway Valley started their next drive on their own 23 yard-line. The Wolverines were able to drive down to the Charger 24 yard-line, when they were called for a chop block, followed by an offensive pass interference call, pushing them back to their own 42 yard-line, for a 1st and 43 yards to go. Marsh was able to make a tackle, pushing the Wolverines further back, for a 3rd and 46 yards to go, before Nodaway Valley was able to advance the ball to the Charger 40 yard-line, where they turned the ball over on downs.
Kunkle, Franzeen and Littler were able to drive down to the Nodaway Valley 14 yard-line, when Littler threw an interception in the endzone, which brought the ball back out to the Charger 20 yard-line.
Nodaway Valley threw an incomplete pass on the drive, followed by a personal foul against the Wolverines, which brought the ball back to their own 10 yard-line. Junior offensive lineman Payton Jacobe made a tackle for loss, pushing Nodaway Valley back to their own 6 yard-line for a fourth down punt. As the kicker was attempting his punt, Jacobe put a hand up, blocking the punt and pushing the ball out of the back of the endzone, resulting in a safety and putting the Chargers up 30-0 at half.
The Chargers took possession of the ball to start the second half at their own 47 yard-line. Franzeen worked the ball down to the 35 yard-line. Littler ran 35 yards for a touchdown, putting the Chargers up 36-0 with 9:12 remaining in the third quarter, and starting the continuous clock.
Nodaway Valley took possession of the ball at their own 40 yard-line, moving the ball to the Charger 45 yard-line, when they fumbled the ball which was recovered by Chance. Littler was able to rush down to the Nodaway Valley 3 yard-line, before taking the ball in with 5:23 remaining in the third quarter. The Chargers kicked an extra point, giving them a 43-0 lead.
Nodaway Valley struggled to generate any offensive on the next series, advancing the ball from their own 32 yard-line to their own 39 yard-line before punting.
The Chargers took possession on their own 36 yard-line with Franzeen and sophomore running back Jackson Pfrang worked the ball up to their own 40 yard-line, when the Chargers were forced to punt.
Nodaway Valley were able to move the ball 6 yards on their next series before punting.
The Chargers took possession of the ball at their own 24 yard-line, when they worked the ball down to the Nodaway Valley 4 yard-line. On the next play freshman quarterback Joe Crawford rushed for the touchdown and the 2 point-conversion to put the Chargers on top 51-0 with 13 seconds remaining in the game.
After the game, ACGC head coach Cody Matthewson said he was pleased with his team’s effort on Homecoming. He outlined what the difference was between this game and last week’s game against West Central Valley.
“Nothing’s really changed in regards of preparation, it’s all stayed the same with the mentality,” he said. “The switch has to be flipped a little bit. Every game is a playoff game right now. That’s how we have to play right now. The tough stretch is coming. We’ve got three games left right now. We’re playing for a district championship right now, that’s our goal, and we’re 2-0 in district play. Next week is I-35, we’re going to have a tough one.”
Franzeen was pleased with how his game went.
“We had nice blocks on the line, I just had to keep my feet driving,” he said. “Defensively, we played downhill like always. We got a lot of TFL’s (tackle for loss), which caused more offensive reps. I’m feeling good, the game went well.”
Senior defensive lineman Blake Newby was also pleased with the effort.
“I just broke through the gap and worked my butt off to get to that Q-B or that running back the entire night,” he said.
The Chargers (4-1, 2-0) will travel to Truro Sept. 30 to faceoff with the Roadrunners of Interstate 35. I-35 (3-2, 2-0) defeated Panorama 54-0 on the road.