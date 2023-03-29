GRISWOLD – Eight golfers make up this year’s Griswold golfing roster this spring.
On the boys’ side, senior Kamron Brownlee is the leader. He was a district qualifier a year ago, coming in sixth at an Iowa Class 1A sectional with a round of 82, a nine-hole improvement from the Corner Conference meet where he placed eighth.
Brownlee had a nine-hole low of 42 and averaged 46.8 in nine-hole meets.
“He played real well last year, maybe not quite as consistent as we would have liked, but he was able to get through the first round (of sectionals), and we hope he gets further this year,” said Chad Rodgers, who along with Jason Reynolds are co-head coaches.
Sophomore Hogan Hook is the other golfer with returning experience. His nine-hole best was a round of 44, while he was at 54.2 on average for nine holes
“He’s grown a lot of and is stronger. He hits the ball forever,” said Rodgers.
Three other golfers will be looking to gain experience as they learn the game this spring: Sophomores Alex Nelson, Auden Wilson and Brayden Lockwood. Both Wilson and Lockwood will be splitting time between golf and track.
Nelson is new to the game and is learning how to swing. “If we can get some things fixed, he’ll be alright. He likes the game and puts the time in,” said Rodgers. Wilson is recovering from some leg injuries, while senior newcomer Landon Pelzer is also coming off a hip injury, with coaches hoping he’ll be available later in the season.
Two girls are on girls’ squad: sophomore Joey Reynolds and junior Linsey Keiser.
Keiser was the top sophomore in the Corner Conference a year ago, having placed fourth at the league meet. She had a best nine-hole round of 50 and averaged 56.9 on nine-hole courses. Reynolds, the last of the four Reynolds siblings, is back after averaging 57.0 in nine holes, with a low round of 47; she was third a year ago in the Corner.
“We just don’t have any numbers,” said Rodgers.
With Brownlee and Hook on the boys’ side, and Keiser and Reynolds on the girls’ side, Rodgers feels he has some quality golfers with individual aspirations for success this season.
“I think they can go as far as they want to and work on the weaknesses we want them to work on, I think both of them (Hook and Brownlee) could get to the district round ... and I think the girls could easily get through the first round of regionals and get a chance to play in the second round,” said Rodgers.
Rodgers believes Sidney will be the team to beat in the Corner Conference. Essex has a number of athletes out on the boys side as well and could be a strong contender.
The Tigers open the season Monday, April 3, with a meet hosted by Nodaway Valley; Essex will also be at the meet.