ATLANTIC – With a couple of swings of the bat, Atlantic homered its way back into the regional softball finals.
It could have Claire Pellett and Zoey Kirchhoff the new 1-2 offensive punch for the Trojans in the coming years.
A third-inning solo blast by Pellett over the left field fence and a nearly-identical shot by Kirchhoff in the sixth inning propelled the Trojans to a 3-0 win over an upset-minded Shenandoah team in the Iowa Class 3A regional softball semifinal Saturday night at Atlantic.
“My run was with two outs,” said Pellett, “and I just knew I needed to hit the ball and get on base and get something started for my team. It went all home for me, obviously, and got some momentum going, and it was also our team trying to continue that momentum and continue playing the game.”
For Kirchhoff, it was more insurance and a chance to deflate any homes of a Fillies’ comeback.
“It was good to get another run on there and it’s always good to get more,” she said of her fourth yard shot of the year. “I think it also brought momentum into the last inning when we just needed three outs and I’m really proud of our team and excited for everybody and everybody’s success.”
For its part, Shenandoah scratched and clawed all night, playing great defense and getting baserunners on each inning from the second through sixth innings.
No one gives up the season easy, and for coach Terry Hinzman and the Trojans, neither did they. This was a fight to the end, and a seventh-inning double play, when senior shortstop Ava Rush caught a line drive and then doubled-off the Fillies’ Abby Dumler at first, was the sealer.
“That was so big,” said Kirchhoff, the first baseman end of the double play. “I wouldn’t say we were nervous but you want to keep the bases clear ... and that got us from no outs to two.”
Hinzman spoke of how dangerous the Fillies were after pulling a first-round regional upset of Clarinda two days earlier.
“You knew Shenandoah was at the top of their game after beating Clarinda and were playing with a lot of confidence,” said Hinzman. “We knew we were getting a team that was a little bit better than we saw down there when we had the doubleheader (9-1 and 7-1 Atlantic wins). I think that held true.
“The key was when they got their hits, we minimized things and got ourselves out of those situations.”
Kirchooff was 2-for-3 on the night and scored twice. In addition to the home run, she scored on a passed ball after a stolen base and a Claire Schroder single that moved her to third. That score made it 2-0 after four innings, and Kirchhoff’s homer would give the Trojans a three-run cushion.
The home runs were big, however.
“Not just that it put run(s) on the board, but it also got a spark in the dugout,” said Hinzman. “Then you’ve got Riley Wood, who wants to hit a home run in her way with pitching, and I thought she did a great job.”
Riley Wood had another solid outing in the circle, allowing just six hits while striking out six and no walks.
Schroder was 2-for-3 as the only other Trojan with hits on the night, as Fillies ace Peyton Athen allowed just five hits on the night. However, the Trojans – 23-15 – got the timely hit and clutch pitching when it mattered, and that’s why they’re off to the regional finals for the fourth year in a row.
It’ll be a 180 mile trip Tuesday night, as the Trojans take on Davis County (23-4) in Bloomfield. The winner earns a trip to the Iowa Class 3A state softball tournament in Fort Dodge.
It’s the fourth straight year the Trojans have reached the regional final, the eighth such trip in the last nine years, going back to 2015.
The Trojans are the last Hawkeye Ten Conference team still standing in the post-season.
“We’re going to have to play well, and we can’t have those three errors (against Davis County),” said Hinzman of the 23-4 Mustangs, winners of the South Central Conference. “They’re a very tough team, but what we told our girls is we wanted to give ourselves a chance, and lose tonight you’re not going to have any opportunity. This way, we’ll go down there and see what happens.”
With a smile, Pellett agreed.
“This team has come a long way, and we’ve seen a lot of improvement over the season,” she said. “I’m excited to see what we can do going into this and we’re going to have to play our best.”