Week 1 short takes for area football games, all which start at 7 p.m.:
ACGC at Woodward-Granger: Gavin Cornelison and Charlie Crawford combined for 305 rushing yards in the Chargers’ Week 1 victory. The team will be looking to avenge last year’s 27-14 loss to the Hawks, in which 120 yards of penalties played a key role.
AHSTW at Earlham: The Cardinals, shut out by Van Meter last week, were held to 21 yards through the air. Raydden Grobe had the game-winning touchdown for the Vikings.
Audubon vs. Boyer Valley: Matthew Beisswenger’s five touchdowns were key in the Wheelers’ win over Southeast Warren. Bulldog qaurterback Drew Volkman (199 total yards, 4 TDs) is the primary threat.
CAM vs. Woodbine: The Cougars will be looking to build on Lane Spieker’s big Week 1 performance (329 rushing yards) to counter the Tigers’ dynamic quarterback Cory Bantam. who had 427 total yards in a loss to East Mills.
Exira-EHK vs. West Harrison: The Hawkeyes picked up a 58-6 win over Siouxland Christian, a school that didn’t have a team last year. Trey Petersen had 274 total yards for the Spartans in a 59-6 win over Griswold.
Griswold vs. Bedford: The Tigers will be looking to rebound after being held to 45 total yards last week. Silas Watson had 184 yards and three touchdowns in the Bulldogs’ 66-28 win over Lamoni a week ago.
Riverside at Council Bluffs St. Albert: The Falcons, Class A semifinalists a year ago, were held to a safety. Rhett Bentley had 172 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Austin Kremkowski passed for two touchdowns and 127 yards in a 41-20 win over Red Oak.