ANITA – In a pair of key Rolling Valley Conference basketball games, things ended as a split result Friday night at CAM High School.
The CAM boys held off Exira-EHK, 61-56, while the Spartan girls picked up a big win over the Cougars, 56-43.
Seth Hensley keyed the Cougar boys in their win, finishing with a game-high 24 points, including 11 in the first quarter. The Cougars jumped out to a 10-point lead early and forced the Spartans to play catch up the whole night.
CAM is now 9-3 on the year. Exira-EHK, led by Cash Emgarten’s 15 points, fell to 10-4.
In the girls’ game, Macy Emgarten had the hot hand for the Spartans with 22 points, almost evenly splitting her output between halves. CAM led 14-12 after the first quarter but the Spartans turned up the defense and went on a 15-2 run in the second to lead 27-16 at halftime.
Mallory Behnken had 22 points for the Cougars to match Emgarten for game-high honors.
The Spartan girls (10-0), who remained undefeated after their 13th game of the year, now have a three-game lead over the Cougars (11-3, 7-3 RVC). Woodbine is in second at 8-2 in the RVC.