It was a successful opening week for area teams as the fall 2023 sports season got underway, and we’re knee deep in Week 2.
First, a rewind to some highlghts from the first week of the season:
FOOTBALL
– Zayden Parker had a successful debut at quarterback for Atlantic. He threw for 192 yards and five touchdowns in a 47-33 win over Clarke. The big touchdown was to Xavier Darrow, who late in the fourth quarter fought off earlier cramps to haul in a 70-yard reception and hold off an Indian rally.
Gavin McLaren was also big in the opening week. He didn’t have a touchdown, but two huge gains, both 60-yards plus, set up those key scores as part of a 135-yard night. Dante Hedrington did much of the rest of the rushing work, toting the ball 12 times for 102 yards.
Defensively, Jarrett Hansen and Nolan Waters each had five tackles, with McLaren and Donovan Hedrington each recording a sack. Kinnick Juhl and Waters each had an interception as well to round out the defensive effort.
– Griswold went with a new quarterback in their 56-12 opening night loss to Boyer Valley. Wyatt Silk went 7-for-18 for 65 yards and two touchdowns, those to Zane Johnson (16 yards) and Mason Steinhoff (20 yards). RJ Dishong had eight tackles to lead the defense.
– The potential was there a year ago, but this fall junior Chase Spieker is starting to look more like his brother, Lane. CAM’s quarterback racked up 283 total yards, including 119 on the ground and four total touchdowns, in a 42-12 win over Audubon at Chis Jones Field. Jack Follmann had both the touchdowns receiving.
Chase Jahde had the area’s first pick-six of the year, returning an interception 45 yards for an interception.
Audubon, meantime, had one of three special teams scores. Austin Christensen returned a punt 18 yards for a touchdown.
– AHSTW appears to be scary good once again, as Luke Sternberg returned two kickoffs – those of 90 and 94 yards – to counter Tri-Center in a 64-27 victory. The Vikings rolled up 409 total yards, as Sternberg added 145 yards and three touchdowns, including an 82-yarder, to prove himself a marathon runner in the win.
The Vikings had 362 yards rushing on just 17 carries, an average of a whopping 21.3 yards per carry.
– Riverside also has the tools for a good season, and Jaxon Gordon and Grady Jeppesen were big reasons why on offense. Jeppesen had three touchdowns passing, including a 19-yard scoring toss to Gordon, and a 14-yard keeper for a touchdown. Gordon had 227 yards and a pair of rushing touchdowns, plus 56 receiving in the 40-0 win over West Monona.
The Bulldogs forced three interceptions, two by Davis Bramman, and recorded five sacks, three by Jett Rose, as the defense held the Spartans to 149 total yards.
– Despite his team losing 46-44 to Ar-We-Va, Exira-EHK quarterback Jameson Kilworth had a good debut in a starting role under center. He ended with 415 total yards, 237 rushing and six total touchdowns. His longest of five touchdown runs was a 26-yarder, and he rifiled off a 61-yard pass to Cannon Hansen for a score. Jackson Radcliff recovered a Rockets’ fumble, and Alex Hanse and Jaiden Petteppier each had interceptions.
– It appears ACGC will live by the run again this season, as just 33 of the Chargers’ 313 yards gained in a 20-19 win over Ogden were through the air. Anthony Solorzano was the big star with 116 yards and two touchdowns, while Mike Fuller and Nate Chance had 77 and 75 yards, respectively.
VOLLEYBALL
– Riverside swept their way to a title at the AHSTW Invitational, but three other area teams competing there did well. Atlantic went 3-3, with two-set wins over Earlham and CAM, and a three-setter over Denison-Schleswig.
CAM and AHSTW each won twice, with the Lady Vikes defeating the Trojans and Lady Monarchs, and CAM beating AHSTW and Denison-Schleswig.
CROSS COUNTRY
– The Glenwood Ram Invitational was the highlight, with 40-plus runners from Atlantic competing. This year, Glenwood ran the meet with varsity and junior varsity in the same race, and the top seven finishers from each team considered varsity finishers.
Claire Pellett and Alex Sonntag were the leaders for the Trojan girls and boys, respectively. Belle Berg, Katrina Williams, Megan Birge, Hailey Huffman, Mariah Huffman and Faith Altman were the other top-7 finishers for the girls, while Bennett Whetstone, Devon Fields, Tyrell Williams, Braden Spurr, Vincent Meisinger and Christian Thompson top 7 for the boys.
We’ll look at Week 2 in a week.