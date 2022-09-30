093022-nt-iowadnr02.jpg

Boone Forks Wildlife Area, near Boone, is known for its picturesque beauty.

 Courtesy photo/Iowa Department of Natural Resources

BOONE – The confluence of the Des Moines and Boone rivers has been attracting visitors since before Iowa was a state. Today, its home to the 4,600-acre Boone Forks Wildlife Area – a popular spot for hunting, hiking, paddling, fishing and birding in Webster and Hamilton counties.

