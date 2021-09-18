* Riverside 24, Sidney 0: The Bulldogs led just 3-0 at halftime, and just 10-0 after three quarters of play.
But the defense was stout, and the 'Dawgs did roll up 430 total yards while holding the Cowboys to just 85 total yards in a homecoming win Friday night in Iowa Class A District 7 action at Oakland.
Braydon Hill had a 22-yard field goal in the first quarter, and that's where the score stood until into the second half, when the 'Dawgs scored three touchdowns to win going away.
Austin Kremkowski had a 22-yard pass completion to Rhett Bentley for the first touchdown in the third quarter, and Bentley added two more touchdowns, of 13 and 7 yards, to put the game away.
Bentley finished with 163 yards rushing, while Kremkowski was 15-of-28 for 209 yards passing.
* Mount Ayr 25, AHSTW 6: All of the scoring was in the second half of this Iowa Class A District 8 battle Friday night at Mount Ayr, where the Raiders led 18-6 after the third period.
No other details were available Saturday afternoon. The Vikings (1-3) host local rival Riverside this week.