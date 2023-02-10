GUTHRIE CENTER – ACGC will have close to a full slate, while AHSTW potentially could send 10 wrestlers to the district meet that the Chargers are hosting Saturday.
ACGC will have two ranked wrestlers in action, including 120-pounder Tegan Slaybaugh and 285-pounder Payton Jacobe. AHSTW doesn’t have a ranked wrestler, but Henry Lund is a returning state qualifier for the Vikings.
Other teams at the ACGC district are Coon Rapids-Bayard, Earlham, East Union, Logan-Magnolia, Nodaway Valley, Panorama, West Central Valley and Woodbine.
WEIGHT-BY-WEIGHT
Note: The top two wrestlers in each weight class move on to the Iowa Class 1A state meet, Feb. 15-18 at Wells Fargo Arena, Des Moines. Records, if any, are from the last known meet for each wrestler:
106: It will likely be Chase Slaybaugh for ACGC and Chris Holmes of AHSTW. Top-ranked wrestler here is Dallas Canoyer of Earlham, who was ninth in the last IAwrestle poll and is a returning state qualifier.
113: Look for Charlie Christensen for ACGC to compete here. No ranked wrestlers are expected here.
120: Second-ranked Tegan Slaybaugh of ACGC is 43-2 on the year and should get the No. 1 seed; he qualified for state last year and placed fourth. AHSTW will probably send Tucker Osbahr.
126: Gavin Sloss of ACGC is the lone area competitor expected here. Second-ranked Corbin Reisz of Logan-Magnolia, who placed third at last year’s state meet, will draw the No. 1 seed, while his closest competition will be eighth-ranked and returning state qualifier Payton Harger of Earlham.
132: Look for Collin Stringham of ACGC and Eli Collins of AHSTW in a weight class without ranked wrestlers.
138: ACGC’s Angel Martinez will be in competition here, along with AHSTW’s Tyson Osbahr. There’s no ranked wrestlers expected here.
145: Jackson Pfrang of ACGC will probably be the lone area competitor. There’s no ranked wrestlers expected here.
152: ACGC will probably have Blaise Tallman, as will AHSTW’s Dayden Moertl. Fifth-ranked Layne Brenden of Logan-Magnolia will get the top seed and be the man to beat.
160: ACGC’s Justin Davis will probably go here, as will AHSTW’s Isaac Stamp. Logan-Magnolia’s Wyatt Reisz won the state title at 152 pounds a year ago and is the top-ranked wrestler here.
170: Brennan Tunink of ACGC and Kayden Baxter of AHSTW will probably compete here. Earlham’s Ryan Stiles is ranked fourth and will be looking to return to state.
182: AHSTW’s Kolby Weihs will likely get the call here. No ranked wrestlers are expected at this weight class.
195: Michael Fuller of ACGC and Logan Heller of AHSTW are the likely area competitors. Eighth-ranked Ashton Honnold of Nodaway Valley will be the guy to beat.
220: Returning state qualifier AHSTW was ranked earlier this season and could be among the top seeds. ACGC’s Carter Richter will probably also go here. Currently, there are no ranked wrestlers at this weight class.
285: ACGC’s Payton Jacobe could be in line for the top seed; he was ranked 12th in the final IAwrestle poll. AHSTW will probably have Sawyer Kiesel.