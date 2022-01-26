DES MOINES – One annual tradition of the Chow’s Winter Classic is that every year there is bad weather during the competition. Salute Gymnastics once again braved the snowstorm to compete at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines on January 14-16.
Although a few team members were unable make it due to the weather, Salute Gymnastics had almost its entire team at the first major meet of the year. The Chow’s Winter Classic attracts teams from multiple states around the Midwest including as far away as Ohio. Salute Gymnastics experienced significant success earning 13 gold medals, 3 All-Around Champions, and the 3rd place team banner for the Silver Level Team.
Salute Gymnastics’ next meet will be the River City Classic, Feb. 4-6, at the CHI Health Arena in Omaha, Neb.
Chow’s Winter Classic
Jan. 14-16 at Hy-Vee Hall, Des Moines
Salute Gymnastics individual awards
Bronze Level
Giselle Garcia – 5th Place Vault (9.1), 6th Place Beam (9.075).
Brinley Knudsen – 6th Place Vault (9.275).
McKenna Lewis – 5th Place Bars (9.15), 6th Place Beam (9.225).
Ximena Mendez – 1st Place Vault (9.625), 4th Place Bars (9.325), 3rd Place Beam (9.55), 3rd Place Floor (9.25), 1st Place All-Around (37.75).
Macy Miller – 4th Place Vault (9.15), 7th Place Bars (8.85), 4th Place Beam (8.125).
Trinity Singleton – 5th Place Vault (9.2), 7th Place All-Around (35.675).
SILVER LEVEL (3rd Place Team)
Lilly Ford – 2nd Place Vault (9.45), 6th Place Bars (9.25), 1st Place Floor (9.35), 3rd Place All-Around (36.575).
Harper Gute – 5th Place Bars (9.05).
Shelby Johnson – 4th Place Vault (9.25), 7th Place Beam (8.975), 2nd Place Floor (9.275), 3rd Place All-Around (36.5).
Olivia Linde – 4th Place Beam (9.0), 2nd Place Floor (9.325), 6th Place All-Around (36.275).
Lucy McCurdy – 1st Place Vault (9.55), 1st Place Bars (9.375), 2nd Place Beam (9.375), 1st Place All-Around (36.675).
Maliaya Mich – 6th Place Vault (9.1), 2nd Place Floor (8.925).
Callie Rudy – 5th Place Bars (9.275), 5th Place Floor (9.05).
Molly Stamp – 6th Place Vault (8.9).
Camry Van Ert – 6th Place Vault (9.0), 3rd Place Floor (9.0).
GOLD LEVEL
Kayla Atkinson – 2nd Place Beam (9.025).
Bella Brock – 4th Place Beam (8.7), 4th Place Floor (8.65), 5th Place All-Around (34.0).
Maggie Cohrs – 2nd Place Vault (8.65), 1st Place Bars (9.075), 5th Place Floor (8.625), 3rd Place All-Around (34.775).
Nika Duhachek – 1st Place Beam (9.05).
Madelynn Gaul – 1st Place Beam (8.825).
Kaitlyn Hickman – 3rd Place Bars (8.8).
Raelyn Lund – 3rd Place Vault (8.55), 2nd Place Bars (9.05), 3rd Place Floor (9.1), 2nd Place All-Around (35.25).
Jordyn Myers – 3rd Place Vault (8.65), 2nd Place Bars (9.275), 1st Place Beam (9.3), 1st Place Floor (9.6), 1st Place All-Around (36.825).
Olivia Olson – 1st Place Vault (8.775), 5th Place Beam (8.675).