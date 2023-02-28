ATLANTIC – Four years ago, Atlantic High School hosted a symposium for its female athletes to cover several topics that matter to them.
Topics such as nutrition, confidence, overcoming adversity, getting goals, injury prevention and much more were covered that time.
It was a great success, and now, with an entirely new group of Trojan female athletes part of the high school system, organizer Terry Hinzmann figured it was time to have a second symposium.
That event, the Female Athlete Empowerment Symposium, will be Monday, March 6, at Atlantic High School.
The program starts at 6 p.m. and will begin with keynote speaker Alexa Score. A native of Spicer, Minn., Score is a professional wakeboarder, television host, speaker and cancer survivor. Breakout sessions will follow.
Hinzmann said the previous symposium was a big success with both athletes and the community.
"We figured that now, since we've got an entirely new group of female athletes going through the district, it would be a great opportunity to put a similar one together," he said. "Format's the same pretty much, and although we don't have a keynote (specifically) for parents, they are encouraged to attend (Score's) address."
Hinzmann said the topics that will be covered were among the things he and other coaches of girls' sports have seen and prominent in all the sports, and the attempt with these speakers will be to cover those issues.
ABOUT SCORE
Hinzmann said Score's message will focus on overcoming adversity in life, including several life-changing events.
According to a flyer for the symposium, Score was diagnosed with chronic myeloid leukemia at age 16 and has been living with cancer for the past 16 years. "Despite dealing with the constant side-effects of cancer and treatment, Alexa has made it a priority to live an active, energetic, and healthy lifestyle. Alexa has been living with cancer for 16 years and uses her platform to encourage others to live a full life despite challenges.
"When she's not filming, wakeboarding, speaking, or writing, she can be found fishing, hiking, volunteering, exploring, surfing, or pursuing one of her other countless hobbies. She looks forward to increasing awareness for her disease, inspiring others, and continuing her adventures for years to come."
The keynote speech is open to the community, while the breakout sessions are specifically for the female athletes, said Hinzmann.
Other breakout sessions and speakers are:
* Heather Woody, president of Heather Woody Unlimited Inc.: Leadership. "Leadership is probably one of the things lacked on the female side of athletics, and just to be able to understand and identify and use it would be huge," said Hinzmann.
* Ashley Frieswyk, Iowa State University Student Counseling Services: "Aiming High and Hitting the Bullseye," a lesson on goal setting with intention.
* Dr. Jenna Medlin-Ressler, Iowa State University Student Counseling Services: "Managing Performance Anxiety In Athletes."
* Andy Niemann, Cass Health and athletic trainer at Atlantic High School: "Injury Trends in the Female Athletic Population."
* Chris Krueger, associate principal, Mason City High School: "Overcoming the Fear Of Failure." Hinzmann said Krueger is a nationally renowned mindset speaker and that the speech will focus on mental preparation for stressful events and overcoming adversity.
* Kristy-Hoffman-Rieken, Children's Hospital Eating Disorders Program and Behavioral Health Clinic, Omaha: "Scales Are For Fish; You Are More Than a Number," a session that will focus on nutrition and diets.