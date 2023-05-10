ATLANTIC – Atlantic out-scored Carroll Kuemper 2-1 on conventional goals.
But it was a pair of handball calls that went against the Trojans, one in each half, that led to penalty kicks.
The Knights' Catherine Mayhall connected both times, including the game-winner in the 72nd minute, and it led to a 3-2 win for the Knights Tuesday night at the Atlantic High pitch.
"It was definitely a fluke," said coach Dan Vargason. "That's the second night in a row they won on a ... handball call, so I guess luck's on their side right now.
"But we outplayed them. We controlled the game and had more shots and their best scoring opportunity was when the ball ricocheted almost in our own net," he continued. "Our girls played well and we connected passes ... and played hard and made great spots. We're starting to get it figured back out with a new lineup."
The Trojans got on the board first. In the ninth minute, Aydrie Coffman fed Audrey Guyer in the middle of the field, and Guyer beat two defenders for the perfect shot and a 1-0 Atlantic lead.
The Knights got their only conventional goal in the 21st minute off a Cierra Pudenz's shot off an assist by Mayhall. In the 37th minute came the first of two handball calls, and Mayhall got it by a diving Edria Brummer to give the Knights a 2-1 halftime edge.
After back-and-forth action, the Trojans turned the game back in their favor midway through the second half, and Lindley Eblen got the Trojans back on the board in the 72nd minute.
The score tied 2-2, it took less than 45 seconds for another handball call, another penalty kick and Mayhall's heroics. The Trojans had several opportunities that didn't stand.
Atlantic outshot Kuemper 20-18 in the contest, despite putting pressure on the Knights' defense most of the game. The Trojan offense, meantime, has started to come on since Jada Jensen suffered a season-ending injury (torn ACL) during a game earlier this season.
Two more regular season games are on hand for the Trojans (6-10), both at home, including Friday's game vs. Denison-Schleswig and Monday against Carroll.
"Just get the ball in the back of the net," said Vargason. "We didn't do that quite enough tonight and we just want to get that third and fourth goal and crank up the offense. We have the opportunities, we've just got to capitalize on them."