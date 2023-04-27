Later this spring, the News-Telegraph will have it’s all-area track team.
If the honor teams were to come out today, the list would already be quite impressive, and that’s not including some of the area athletes who just missed the cut for the Drake Relays, Iowa’s most prestigious track meet.
Four schools are represented, and in eight different events, with one of those events having two area entries. Breaking it down further and not counting relays alternates, 25 athletes – representing Atlantic, ACGC, CAM and Riverside – will be competing Friday and Saturday at Drake Stadium.
CAM junior Jack Follmann will be the busiest of them all, competing in an area best three events, all three of them in hurdling events,
So without further ado, here’s how area athletes stack up against the competition, starting with Friday and progressing through to Saturday:
FRIDAY
Boys 110-meter high hurdles, 8:14 a.m.: CAM senior Sam Foreman has a season-best time of 15.00, and this was a Blue Standard time. He’s seeded 16th in the field of 32. Also in is Follmann, also a Blue Standard athlete with a time of 15.20, 28th best.
The top eight advance to the finals, at 10:36 a.m.
Boys 100-meter dash, 8:48 a.m.: ACGC senior Austin Kunkle exceeded the Blue Standard with his season-best 10.76 at the Manson-Northwest Central Invitational on April 13, and currently has the state’s fourth-fastest time. The state’s standard is held by Miles Thompson of Cedar Rapids Washington, who has a time of 10.56, with the Nos. 2 and 3 runners having times within 0.05 of Kunkle. There’s 32 runners in the field.
The top eight will return to the track at 2:37 p.m.
Boys shot put, 9 a.m.: ACGC junior Payton Jacobe made the field with a season-best throw of 51’6.5”, and has the 26th-best throw in the field.
The top nine best throws, plus any ties, reach the finals.
Girls 4x200-meter relay, 12:27 p.m.: It’s finals only for Riverside, with the foursome of Veronica Andrusyshyn, Emma Gordon, Elly Henderson and Lydia Erickson holding the 22nd-best time of 1:47.41. Underwood, which is seeded 17th, is the only other Class 1A team in the field, wherein 21 entrants are either Class 3A or 4A.
Girls 4x400-meter relay, 8:41 p.m.: Atlantic has the 20th-best time in the 24-team field, with a 4:07.93. The expected foursome to run for the Trojans are Ava Rush, Morgan Botos, Chloe Mullenix and Claire Pellett, with Rush and Mullenix on last spring’s fourth-place state meet unit.
The final is at 5:09 p.m. Saturday, and will feature the eight best performers.
SATURDAY
Boys shuttle hurdle relay, 8 a.m.: CAM met the Blue Standard, thus earning a spot as an automatic qualifier. The team of Jack Follmann, Sam Foreman, Collin Bower and Cale Maas got in with a time of 1:00.90, and is set as the seventh-fastest time out of 16 entries. The best time is held by Linn-Mar (58.67).
The top four finishers will be back at 11:56 a.m.
Girls 4x100-meter relay, 9:30 a.m.: Two area entries are in the field, Atlantic and Riverside.
The Lady Dawgs are seeded 42nd in the 96-team field with a season-best time of 51.26. Expected to run are Andrusyshyn, Carly Henderson, Elly Henderson and Erickson.
The Trojans come in at No. 70, with a best time of 51.87. The expected foursome is Hailey Huffman, Lila Wiederstein, Nicole Middents and Jayci Reed.
The top eight finishers will be called back for a 4:29 p.m. final.
Boys 4x100-meter relay, 9:58 a.m.: ACGC’s eam of Brock Littler, Jedd Weinkoetz and Lance Bunde will be anchored by Kunkle in a 96-team field. They have the 85th-best time with a season-best 44.62. The top five teams are Cedar Rapids Washington (42.32), West Burlington-Notre Dame, Harlan and North Scott.
Finalists will compete at 4:47 p.m. and will represent the top eight.
Boys 400-meter hurdles: Follmann’s third event of the weekend, he has a season-best time of 55.28, which snared him the 16th and final spot in the event.