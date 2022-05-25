BASEBALL
CAM 6, Ar-We-Va 0: Lane Spieker fired a no-hitter, striking out 16 as the Cougars opened Rolling Valley Conference play with a win over the Rockets in Westside.
Joe Kauffman led the offense with two of the team’s six hits, and added two RBIs. Four runs in the top of the seventh put the game away for the Cougars.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 6, Exira-EHK 2: The Spartans dropped their season opener Monday night in Coon Rapids.
Earlham 6, Audubon 2: Aaron Olsen had two of the Wheelers four hits and Evan Alt had the lone RBI as the Wheelers dropped their season opener to the visiting Cardinals Monday night. Earlham scored three of its runs in the top of the seventh.
Missouri Valley 10, Riverside 1: The Bulldogs were limited to two hits by the Big Reds in a Western Iowa Conference contest Monday night in Missouri Valley.
Kaeden Pleas had the Bulldogs’ lone RBI, with the run scoring in the third inning to cut a Missouri Valley 2-0 lead in half.
SOFTBALL
Griswold 10, Shenandoah 0: It took just five innings for the Tigers to beat the Class 3A Mustangs in Monday’s season opener.
Mckenna Wiechman and Karly Millikan each had three hits to lead a 10-hit attack, with the pair combining for five RBIs. Addison Adams and Lydia Greiman each scored three runs.
Karly Millikan pitched the win with 14 strikeouts while scattering three hits.
Audubon 5, Earlham 4: The Wheelers got a signature win in their season opener with an upset victory over the Iowa Class 2A No. 2 Cardinals Monday night in Audubon.
Audubon managed just three hits against Earlham’s 12, but took advantage of six Cardinal errors, as only one Wheeler run was earned. Addie Hocker had the team’s lone RBI.
Earlham led early, 2-1, and still led 4-3 after the fifth inning, but a run in the bottom of the sixth tied things up and the Wheelers scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh.
Missouri Valley 15, Riverside 6: The Lady Dawgs tied the game at 3-apiece in the top of the third, but the Lady Reds led the rest of the way, using big third and fourth innings to run to the Western Iowa Conference win Monday night in Missouri Valley.
Melcher-Dallas 4, ACGC 3: The Chargers led the whole way, until the bottom of the seventh inning when the Saints’ offense awoke and scored all their runs to claim the non-conference win in Monday’s season opener.
CAM 16, Ar-We-Va 0: The Cougars needed just three innings to beat the Rockets Monday night in Westside. An eight-run inning was more than enough for the winners.
Exira-EHK 6, Coon Rapids-Bayard 0: The Spartans scored five runs in the top of the sixth inning to put away the Crusaders Monday night in Coon Rapids.