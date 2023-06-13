AUDUBON – What began as a pitchers’ duel Monday night in Audubon turned into two big innings for Riverside.
A three-run third inning, started by Sophia Fenner’s leadoff single, and a four-run seventh thanks to a pair of Wheeler errors led to the Lady Dawgs’ confidence-building 7-1 win in Western Iowa Conference action.
Fenner had the big game for the Wheelers, with her two runs scored. She reached in the seventh on an error with one out, and a wild pitch scored Madison Kelley to make it 4-1. Richardson’s RBI extended the lead to four runs, and an error in left field built the lead to 7-1.
Kelley and Lilli Reed each had a pair of hits as Wheeler pitcher Alexis Obermeier gave up nine hits, despite striking out nine. Fenner gave up four hits and struck out just three, but the Lady Dawg defense was in full support of her.
The lone Audubon run came in the sixth, coming on Kylie Hartl’s RBI single to cut into the Lady Dawgs’ 3-1 lead.
Audubon is now 8-4, while Riverside is 8-7.