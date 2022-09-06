CLASS 1A
Boys: 1. ACGC, 2. Iowa City Regina, 3. Ogden, 4. Woodbine, 5. Bellevue, 6. Fort Dodge St. Edmond, 7. Clayton Ridge Guttenburg, 8. East Marshall, 9. Cascade, 10. IKM-Manning, 11. Council Bluffs St. Albert, 12. Mason City Newman, 13. Maquoketa Valley, 14. Cedar Falls Valley Lutheran, 15. Earlham, 16. Madrid, 17. North Mahaska, 18. Collins-Maxwell, 19. North Linn, 20. Sioux Central.
Girls: 1. Logan-Magnolia, 2. Sibley Ocheyedan, 3. South Winneshiek, 4. Pekin, 5. Fort Dodge St. Edmond, 6. Martensdale-St. Marys, 7. North Linn, 8. Hudson, 9. ACGC, 10. Earlham, 11. Woodbine, 12. IKM-Manning, 13. Boyer Valley, 14. Woodward-Granger, 15. West Fork, 16. Montezuma, 17. Sioux Central, 18. Ogden, 19. Iowa City Regina, 20. Central Decatur.
CLASS 2A
Boys: 1. Tipton, 2. Des Moines Christian, 3. Oelwein, 4. Waukon, 5. Okoboji Milford, 6. Danville-New London, 7. Grundy Center/Gladbrook-Reinbeck, 8. Mid-Prairie, 9. Monticello, 10. Denver, 11. Anamosa, 12. Orange City Unity Christian, 13. Spirit Lake, 14. Pella Christian, 15. Chariton, 16. New Hampton, 17. Northeast, 18. Albia, 19. Williamsburg, 20. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon.
Girls: 1.Denver, 2. Mid-Prairie, 3. Monticello, 4. Williamsburg, 5. Dyersville Beckman, 6. Des Moines Christian, 7. Tipton, 8. Albia, 9. Cherokee, 10. Clarinda, 11. Van Meter, 12. Orange City Unity Christian, 13. Union LaPorte City, 14. Sumner-Fredericksburg, 15. Jesup, 16. Crestwood Cresco, 17. George-Little Rock/Central Lyon, 18. Okoboji Milford, 19. Roland Story, 20. North Fayette Valley.
CLASS 3A
Boys: 1. Marion, 2. North Polk, 3. Pella, 4. Western Dubuque, 5. MOC-Floyd Valley, 6. Glenwood, 7. Winterset, 8. ADM, 9. Carlisle, 10. Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 11. Council Bluffs Lewis Central, 12. Gilbert, 13. Sioux Center, 14. Clear Creek Amana, 15. Solon, 16. Washington, 17. Algona, 18. Decorah, 19. Ballard, 20. Clear Lake.
Girls: 1. Solon, 2. Mount Vernon-Lisbon, 3. Ballard, 4. ADM, 5. Pella, 6. Spencer, 7. MOC-Floyd Valley, 8. Glenwood, 9. North Polk, 10. Gilbert, 11. Clear Creek Amana, 12. Atlantic, 13. Center Point-Urbana, 14. Iowa Falls-Alden/AGWSR, 15. Sioux City Heelan, 16. Washington, 17. Sioux Center, 18. Carlisle, 19. Marion, 20. Fort Madison.
CLASS 4A
Boys: 1. Johnston, 2. West Des Moines Valley, 3. Iowa City High, 4. Norwalk, 5. Waukee Northwest, 6. Ankeny, 7. Cedar Falls, 8. Dallas Center-Grimes, 9. Dubuque Hempstead, 10. Pleasant Valley, 11. Urbandale, 12. Sioux City North, 13. West Des Moines Valley, 14. Cedar Rapids Kennedy, 15. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 16 Ames, 17. Southeast Polk, 18. Iowa City West, 19. Des Moines Roosevelt, 20. Iowa City Liberty.
Girls: 1. Dubuque Hempstead, 2. Johnston, 3. Pleasant Valley, 4. Ankeny Centennial, 5. West Des Moines Valley 6. Ankeny, 7. Dubuque Senior, 8. Waukee, 9. West Des Moines Dowling, 10. Ames, 11. Iowa City High, 12. Indianola, 13. Des Moines Roosevelt, 14. Cedar Rapids Prairie, 15. Southeast Polk, 16. Linn-Mar, 17. Urbandale, 18. Dallas Center-Grimes, 19. Cedar Falls, 20. Waukee Northwest.