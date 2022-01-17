CORRECTION
Atlantic-CAM wrestler Easton O’Brien won a championship at 132 pounds at the Creston Invitational on Saturday. A story in Monday’s News-Telegraph listed an incorrect weight for O’Brien. We apologize for our error.
Early registration for
Atlantic Soccer Club
ATLANTIC – Early registration is taking place now through Friday, Jan. 21, for the spring season of the Atlantic Soccer Club.
During early registration, parents may register to volunteer as a coach and sign up their children to play as well. ASC members will only approve registrations of players who have a parent, guardian or other responsible adult who has volunteered to coach. Adults who have volunteered to coach will have their children guaranteed a spot in the program.
Regular registration begins Monday, Jan. 24, on a first-come first-served basis until all available spots are filled. Because the ASC is an all-volunteer program, spots are limited, based on the number of adult volunteers wanting to coach. Late registrations may be placed on a waiting list.
Those wanting to register for the program may visit the Facebook page Atlantic Soccer Club for details, or send an email to soccerclubatl@gmail.com.