It’s hard to believe that in a few short weeks, stadiums across Iowa will be turning on the lights and fans will be filling the stands for another season of high school football.
The area’s eight schools – Atlantic, ACGC, AHSTW, Audubon, CAM, Exira-EHK, Griswold and Riverside – began practice this past week. Two schools have new coaches, with Seth Lembke taking over at Griswold and Drew Buckholdt calling the shots at Exira-EHK.
AHSTW made the farthest inroads of the post-season, reaching the quarterfinals in Class A before falling to Lynville-Sully. They, along with ACGC, Audubon and CAM, all made the playoffs, with the Chargers and Cougars reaching the second round and the Wheelers looking to rebound after a first-round exit.
Each of the teams have key players returning but also have key positions to fill prior to opening kickoff of the season, which is Friday, Aug. 25 for each of the area teams.
Here’s a preliminary look at what area teams could be fielding this fall:
ATLANTIC
Several key pieces are back, including the top pass receiver in Colton Rasmussen (38-762, 12 touchdowns) and top rusher (131-606, four touchdowns). Both were all-district in Iowa Class 3A District 6, Rasmussen first team and Hedrington second team, with Rasmussen going on to get first-team all state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association. They join first-team offensive lineman Evan Sorensen (26.5 tackles, three for loss), second-team offensive lineman Reid Woodward, and honorable mention picks Colton Becker (29 tackles, two for loss) and Xavier Darrow (17 tackles, 2.5 for loss).
The question will be who will call the signals, as top contenders are sophomore Zayden Parker and senior Nolan Waters. Whoever gets the job will need to replace Caden Andersen, who took with him at graduation 1,341 yards passing, 13 touchdowns and a 116 quarterback rating.
Hadin Thompson is being counted on to use his soccer skills to complete a successful kicking game for the Trojans. A year ago, he was 17-for-24 on PAT kicks, and had a 22-yard field goal as well.
The Trojans open the season on the road at Clarke of Osceola, before hosting Glenwood in the home opener Friday, Sept. 1. It appears to be a loaded District 6 schedule, with Creston having an outstanding senior class, Harlan being strong as always, and Nevada also a strong team.
ACGC
As has been the case recently for the Chargers, seniors see a bulk of the playing time, and juniors and younger underclassmen play behind them. A few who were younger last year did contribute, however.
Ben Franzeen is the top returning running back with 236 yards on 51 carries and a pair of touchdowns, in a rush-dominant attack that saw three seniors – Brock Littler, Austin Kunkle and Seth Reno – run for 2,644 yards. All of the other running backs have 70 or fewer yards on the season. Receiving-wise, Anthony Solorzano has 42 yards receiving on two catches, in an air attack that gained just 235 yards.
Defensively, there’s some talent back that had some good years, with senior linebacker Nate Chance (32.5 tackles, 7.5 for loss) and senior defensive lineman Payton Jacobe (31.5 tackles, 12 for loss and a sack). Jathan South (31.5 tackles), Franzeen (26 tackles, five for loss) and Tegan Slaybaugh (26 tackles) also bear keeping eyes on. Junior Mike Fuller averaged 34.2 yards per punt, while sophomore Oliver Wetzel was 8-for-11 in PAT kicks.
Jacobe, Fuller and Chance are all returning all-district players from a Van Meter-dominated Class 1A district. The Chargers and Bulldogs won’t have to worry about a showdown this year, however, as ACGC has moved down to Class A, while Van Meter was bumped to Class 2A.
The Chargers will be looking for a new quarterback with the graduation of Littler. Junior Tatum Bates, and sophomores Joe Crawford and Brexton Schneider were listed at quarterback a year ago, but none of them passed and they combined for 93 yards rushing on 11 carries between them, mostly in garbage time.
The Chargers will host Ogden in the season opener.
AHSTW
The Vikings breezed through its regular-season schedule and first two playoff games before running into a roadblock at Lynnville-Sully in Class A. Now, coach G.G. Harris’ team has moved up a class to Class 1A, and they’ll have to navigate the schedule with a new quarterback and some other new pieces.
Kyle Sternberg graduated, taking with him 1,688 yards passing on 105-of-158 passing and 24 touchdowns against no interceptions, and added 490 yards rushing and three touchdowns. Junior Camden Soukup took the snaps as his backup, mainly after games had been decided, and was 3-for-6 for 69 yards passing and a touchdown, while adding 208 yards rushing and a pair of scores.
Luke Sternberg, Kyle’s brother, is a junior and brings a huge piece of the rushing puzzle back with 1,791 yards and 25 touchdowns, including a long of 84 yards. Gavin Newcomb (28-196, three TDs) will also be counted on to step things up in the run game. Nick Denning (21-266, seven TDs) and Luke Sternberg (12-146, four TDs) are top receivers returning.
Denning is an animal on defense, with 112.5 tackles, five for losses, and five picks. He’ll be joined by Kayden Baxter, Henry Lund and Luke Sternberg, Sternberg intercepting four opposing quarterbacks’ passes.
Baxter was 39-of-48 on PAT picks, and averaged 47.6 yards per kickoff. Logan Heller, a senior, averaged 26.2 yards in punting.
The Vikings will welcome Tri-Center of Neola on opening night.
AUDUBON
Coach Sen Birks is counting on a little more depth and an ability for players to have to play just one way – fewer two-way players – this fall, as several key players are back from a 4-5 squad that lost in the first round of playoffs to Remsen St. Mary’s.
Junior Aaron Olsen was 48-of-80 for 641 yards and had eight touchdowns, one of five players who took snaps and threw. Olsen shone on the run, with 1,159 yards on 243 carries and 23 touchdowns. Senior Evan Alt (59-382, seven TDs) and sophomore Carson Wessel (40-106, 1 TD) also bring back key parts of the run game. Senior Edward Miller (13-230, six TDs) is the top returning receiver, while Alt had 98 yards on seven catches and two TDs. Alt also averaged 11.5 yards on kick returns.
Alt (44.5 tackles, 4.5 for loss) and junior Zeke Konkler (46 tackles, 30 solo) are the top returning tacklers, and sophomore Izik Sorensen had 2.5 sacks. The Wheelers forced just two turnovers, both fumble recoveries per GoBound Iowa, so that’ll be an area to work on. The Wheelers will be looking for someone to take over for now-graduate Manny Beisswenger, and Jack Stanerson appears to be in line for the job after nine kickoffs for 223 total yards a year ago; Miller had a pair of punts for 29 yards average, and will take over for now-graduate Gavin Larsen.
The Wheelers will be in a local matchup on opening night, hosting CAM at Chis Jones Field.
CAM
2022 was a little bit of a rebuilding year for the Cougars, following a state championship in ‘21, but the good news is several key returning all-district players are back. They include first-team kicker Kegan Croghan; and utility player Chase Spieker, linebacker Jack Follmann and defensive back Austin Williams, all second teamers.
Spieker, a junior, took over for big brother Lane a year ago and passed for 1,652 yards on 113-of-173 passing and 26 touchdowns while giving up seven interceptions. Wiliams, who doubled as running back, had 150 grabs for 857 yards and 16 touchdowns, along with 105 yards receiving and four touchdowns. Follmann was everywhere on the field, with 66 solo tackles among his 89 total and five tackles for losses, while Williams had 59.5 tackles with nine for loss and a sack. Williams and Follmann each had a fumble recovery and a pair of interceptions. Of Croghan’s 54 kickoffs, 19 went for touchbacks.
Coach Barry Bower will also be looking to build around returning letterwinners Collin Bower, a sophomore, and Brody Paulsen, a senior. Both were keys on defensive.
Top newcomers are juniors Brayden Chester, Austin Ellen, Chase Jahde and Coby Venteicher; and seniors Tristan Becker, Ryan Bower, Ty Flathers, Owen Hoover, Ryan Oglesbee, Dalton Reed and Jace Thomsen.
“We have some players that have played in some big time ball games so there is some experience there,” said coach Bower. “We have to bring are newcomers up to speed and gel with our veteran players.”
It’s a local matchup for the Cougars in the season opener, with a road game at Audubon.
EXIRA-EHK
Buckholtz inherits a team that went 4-4 a year ago and for the second straight year was oh-so-close to reaching the post-season. He’ll be charged with improving an offense that did pretty well last year, with 168 yards per game rushing and 204 passing.
Senior Cash Emgarten led the team in receiving, with 633 yards on 27 catches and nine touchdowns, and is really the top returning offensive player with substantial yards. Cannon Hansen (27-185 rushing, three TDs) is the top returning back, and Alex Hansen (20-110, two TDs; 7-56 receiving) is a two-pronged threat.
Jameson Kilworth is the only other returnee who saw time under center, completing his only pass for a 46-yard touchdown, so whomever replaces Trey Petersen will have big shoes to fill, what with his 2,320 total yards.
Hansen, a junior, had 44.5 tackles, 31 solo along with 4.5 sacks among his nine tackles for losses, and a pair of fumble recoveries. Kilworth, a senior, added 22.5 tackles, including our for loss and Emgarten 21.5 tackles of them 16 solo. Should Buckholtz implement a kicking game, Emgarten will be looking to improve a 9-of-17 performance on PAT kicks; the Spartans will also be looking to improve two-point conversion tries, as they were just 13-of-26 a year ago.
The Spartans will have their first game of the season against Ar-We-Va at Westside.
GRISWOLD
It’ll be a fresh start for the Tigers under Lembke, who have won just once in the last four seasons, the victory coming in the 2021 season finale against River Valley of Correctionville.
Despite the recent lack of wins, there were some successes on the field last year. Bode Wyman and Peyton Cook split time under center, going 46-for-130 and 554 total yards with three touchdowns. Zane Johnson, also a junior was the primary rusher, chugging out 369 yards on 95 carries for thee touchdowns, and Mason Steinhoff returns for his sophomore season after scoring three TDs, including a 54-yard run. Auden Wilson is the top receiver back with 110 yards on five catches and two touchdowns.
Steinhoff (32.5 tackles, two sacks), Cook (26.5 tackles, two for loss) and Johnson (22.5 tackles, 15 solo) are the top defensive threats returning. Cook also forced two turnovers, a fumble recovery and interception, but the Tigers will be looking to improve on picks and strips as they only had five.
The Tigers travel to Boyer Valley of Dunlap for its Week 1 game.
RIVERSIDE
Grady Jeppesen figures to have a big senior season in each of his sports, and it all starts with football. He took the snaps last year and threw for 1,277 yards and 11 touchdowns, plus rushed for 246 yrds and three touchdowns to help guide a young Bulldog team to a 2-7 record.
The good news for the Bulldogs’ youth is that everyone is a year older, as sophomore Jaxon Gordon rolled up 516 yards and seven touchdowns on the ground, plus 98 yards on eight catches. Gordon also had some good kick return yards with 103 yards, or 14.3 per carry. Fullback Kyler Rieken, the Bulldogs’ lone first-team all-district returnee, could get some touches with his 179 yards and three TDs, and he’ll likely double as punter after averaging 32.4 yards last year.
Underclassmen were big – did we say that already – as sophomore Landyn Schoenrock had a team-best 39 tackles, two for loss, at linebacker a year ago. AC Roller added 27.5 tackles, including 1.5 for a loss.
The Bulldogs will play West Monona in the season opener, that game on the road at Onawa.