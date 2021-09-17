A couple of winners seemed assured, but it was those games among others that really tripped up the week's entrants in the Southwest Iowa Shopper's football contest.
With four wrong, Lane Van Gorden of West Des Moines was one of just two entries that had four wrong, best this week. He won with a tie breaking guess of 42 points scored in the Atlantic vs. Shenandoah game, wherein 50 points (37-13 favoring Atlantic) were scored. He missed wins by Woodbine over Exira-EHK (which everyone missed), Oregon over Ohio State, Cincinnati over Green Bay and Iowa over Iowa State.
Cindy Zeiser of Guthrie Center was second, also with four wrong, and had a guess of 34 points. She correctly guessed Iowa but whiffed on the Chicago Bears, who were beaten by the Los Angeles Rams; she missed the Woodbine, Oregon and Cincinnati games as well.
Of the several entries that had five incorrect, it was Sheri Wetzel of Guthrie Center who got the duke by tiebreaker, with 42.
As stated before, lots of toughies. Woodbine's win over Exira-EHK was the only unanimous miss, but a lot of entrants missed on Carroll beating Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson, Oregon beating Ohio State, New Orleans over Green Bay and Iowa's Cy-Hawk win over Iowa State. A fair number also thought Chicago would beat the Los Angeles Rams and that Minnesota would get Cincinnati.
A new contest is ready to go in this week's Shopper.