CARROLL – The Atlantic track teams had good performances at the Tiger-Knight Invitational Thursday night at Carroll Athletic Stadium.
The Trojan boys finished second behind a pair of championships, while the girls came in third behind a first-place finish in the 400-meter hurdles.
Highlights for the Trojan boys included wins by Caden Andersen and Drew Engler. Andersen won the 800-meter run in 2:06.40, while Engler was champion in the 3200-meter run, completing the eight-lap tour in 10:29.35.
Jackson McLaren was second in the 110-meter hurdles, in at 16.61.
For the Trojan girls, Chloe Mullenix was the winner in the 400-meter hurdles in 1:10.78, just ahead of runner-up Morgan Botos, with a time of 1:13.09. Ava Rush finished second in the 800 meter run at 2:25.48, while Claire Pellett was a runner-up in the 1500 in 5:45.45.