With the elimination of the final Rolling Valley Conference baseball and softball teams in their respective substate championship games, all-conference teams were announced this week.
For Exira-EHK, this saw a unanimous selection for Shay Burmeister on the softball team, along with fellow first-team picks Quinn Grubbs and Riley Miller. Burmeister was chosen as an infielder, Grubbs at catcher and Miller as pitcher.
CAM’s Karys Hunt was also chosen as a utility pick.
On the second team for CAM were Jenna Platt (outfield), Emma Follmann (infield) and Courtney Follmann (utility), and for Exira-EHK Exira-EHK’s Taryn Petersen (infielder).
For baseball, Exira-EHK, Trey Petersen and Jaiden Pettipier were first-team picks, as infielder and outfielder, respectively. Jameson Kilworth was a second-team selection as a utility player. CAM’s three all-conference picks were second-teamers: Brayden Chester at catcher, Jack Follmann in the outfield and Ryan Boyer in the infield.
All-Rolling Valley
Conference Baseball
First team
Pitcher: Mason King, sr., West Harrison; Kolby Culbertson, jr., Coon Rapids-Bayard. Catcher: Jackson Sklenar, sr., Glidden-Ralston. Infield: Koleson Evans, sr., West Harrison; Cal Heydon, fresh., Coon Rapids-Bayard; Lance Clayburg, sr., Coon Rapids-Bayard; Trey Petersen, sr., Exira-EHK. Outfield: Sage Evans, sr., West Harrison; Brodyn Pryor, fresh., Woodbine; Jaiden Pettipier, jr., Exira-EHK. Utility: Carter Gruver, soph., Woodbine; Mason MacIntosh, jr., West Harrison.
Second team
Pitcher: Landon Bendgen, jr., Woodbine; Cade Behrens, jr., Coon Rapids-Bayard. Catcher: Brayden Chester, soph., CAM. Infield: Ryan Bower, jr., CAM; Mark Lensch, jr., Glidden-Ralston; Wade Ragaller, soph., Ar-We-Va; Gavin Kelly, jr., Woodbine. Outfield: Nolan Birdsall, soph., West Harrison; Ethan Hannigan, sr., Boyer Valley; Jack Follmann, jr., CAM. Utility: Gunner Wagner, soph., Woodbine; Jameson Kilworth, jr., Exira-EHK.
All-Rolling Valley Conference Softball
First team
Pitcher: Charlie Pryor, Woodbine; Riley Miller, Exira-EHK. Catcher: Quinn Grubbs, Exira-EHK. Infield: Shay Burmeister, Exira-EHK; Maggie Ragaller, Ar-We-Va; Breeley Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Nicole Hoefer, Woodbine. Outfield: Jamie Hausman, Ar-We-Va; Nicole Sherer, Woodbine; Lacie Davis, Coon Rapids-Bayard. Utility: Vanessa Koehler, Glidden_Ralston; Karys Hunt, CAM.
Second team
Pitcher: Emma Follmann, CAM; Anna Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard. Catcher: Delaney Schurke, Ar-We-Va. Infield: Taryn Petersen, Exira-EHK; Jersey Gray, Woodbine; Jaelyn Subbert, Glidden-Ralston; Maria Puck, Boyer Valley. Outfield: Jenna Platt, CAM; Tiela Janssen, Glidden-Ralston; Maddie Gunia, Boyer Valley. Utility: Malia Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Courtney Follmann, CAM.