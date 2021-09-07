CLARINDA – The Atlantic cross country coach and his teams were much happier with how well the girls did than the boys Tuesday night in Clarinda.
Both brought home top-three team finishes, and there were multiple runners in the top 10 on both sides of the event.
But coach Dan Vargason said there’s some things to work on prior to bigger and better meets after a runner-up finish for the girls at the Clarinda Invitational and a third-place finish for the boys, where just five points separated first from third.
The host Cardinals swept the boys’ and girls’ divisions.
For the girls, “They competed and Clarinda nabbed us in some spots, so credit to them,” said Vargason. “We gave ourselves a chance but tonight they were a little bit better than us.”
Junior Ava Rush led throughout the meet, winning in 20:52.28, 25 seconds ahead of runner-up Mayson Hartley of Clarinda. Claire Pellett was fourth with a time of 22:18.70, while Belle Berg was seventh for one of her first top-10 finishes of the year.
Hailey Huffman and Mariah Huffman were 11th and 12th to round out the scoring.
“We’re getting a lot more experience with the 3-4-5-6-7 going into the bigger meets,” said Vargason.
While certainly the girls’ side won’t be resting on their laurels, Vargason thought it wasn’t the team’s best performance.
Sure, Drew Engler finished fifth in a tough field with a time of 18:41.18, and Zane Berg was seventh at 19:03.72, and the coach though they did well, but Vargason noted that his team as a whole “(has) got some serious growing up to do in a short time. We go to Ballard on Monday and the competition level’s going to jump quite a bit with Class 3A talent.”
Sophomore Tyrell Williams was the No. 3 runner for the Trojans, which Vargason noted was nice to see, “but we’ve got to close that gap with 3-4-5,” he said. With 18th- and 20th-place finishes, Bennett Whetstone and Alex Sonntag rounded out the Trojans’ scoring.
Without discrediting the competition, Clarinda included, “They’re not going to be in our (state qualifying meet). We’re going to see the Glenwood, ADM ... teams like that. We’ve got time but we’ll get a little bit refocused.”
RIVERSIDE FINISHES
Becca Cody turned in the Lady Dawgs’ best finish with her eighth-place time, coming in at 24:13.05 in the girls’ race.
For the Bulldog boys, the team finished sixth out of seven scoring teams, with Mason McCready and Eric Duhacheck finishing 23rd and 24th, respectively, to pace the team.