ELK HORN – The first three quarters of Exira-EHK's big showdown with state-ranked Woodbine had buzzer beaters.
The Tigers' all-state candidate, Charlie Pryor, sank a long-range three-point shot just before the buzzer went off to end the first quarter and give her team an 11-8 edge after the first quarter.
Spartan senior Shay Burmeister did the honors at the end of the second and third quarters. The second-quarter last-second shot came from the right side and was off just before the clock showed zero to rally the Spartans to within three, at 20-17, at halftime.
Burmeister repeated the feat at the end of the third quarter, and the Spartans now held a 30-27 advantage.
But there were no such heroics to end the game. With Woodine leading 38-37, the Spartans missed a potential game-winning shot inside five seconds left and the ball rolled out of bounds. An immediate foul later, the Tigers were at the line for a 1-and-bonus with 1.7 seconds left, but that was missed and the Spartans got the rebound. However, there was no time to get any sort of shot off, and the Tigers left town with the win.
Exira-EHK was led by Quinn Grubbs, who had 18 points and was the lone Spartan in double figures, while Burmeister added six. For Woodbine, the No. 6 team in Iowa Class 1A, Nicole Hoefer had 12 points and Pryor 11.
Exira-EHK is now 6-2 on the season, 5-1 in the Rolling Valley Conference.
BOYS GAME
There was no such drama in Exira-EHK's game vs. Woodbine. This one was basically all Spartans after the first quarter.
The visiting Tigers hung tough early, but the Spartans used a 14-0 run to open the second quarter, with four different players contributing to give them a 28-6 lead with four minutes left in the first half. Aiden Flathers had seven of the points, including a basket off a quick steal and lay-in.
The Spartans held an insurmountable 37-13 lead at halftime and went on to the 64-31 victory.
Flathers finished with 20 points as eight players scored, including Jackson Radcliff, Derrek Kommes and Easton Nelson each adding nine and Jonas LaCanne adding eight.
Exira-EHK improved to 8-0, 6-0 RVC, prior to Friday's road game at Paton-Churdan. Saturday, the Spartans were to take on ACGC, the game to be played at ACGC Middle School near Adair.