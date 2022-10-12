It'll be a near-repeat of the recent Trojan Invitational for Atlantic and their fellow Hawkeye Ten Conference mates at Thursday's Hawkeye Ten Conference meet.
The venue is the only thing that's changed: It's the Harlan Country Club.
Ten of the 11 teams from the league – Council Bluffs Lewis Central didn't bring its varsity – were in the field of the Oct. 6 meet at Nishna Hills Golf Course, and they'll be doing it once more at the Hawkeye Ten meet.
For the girls, Atlantic had two in the top 10, with Claire Pellett coming in fifth and Ava Rush eighth. Harlan's Lindsey Sonderman was the winner, at 19:21, with Clarinda's Mayson Hartley second in 19:49. Also in the top 10: Lola Mendlik of Denison-Schleswig (fourth), Marie Dea of Carroll Kuemper Catholic (seventh) and Lauren Hughes of Glenwood (10th).
Harlan was the top Hawkeye Ten conference meet finisher, followed by Atlantic, Glenwood, Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper, Creston, Shenandoan and Red Oak.
The boys' race had Christian Thompson as its best runner, coming in 19th. Devon Fields was 27th and the other top-30 finisher for the Trojans. From the Hawkeye Ten, top 10 finishers at the Trojan meet were runner-up Richard Gonzalez of Denison-Schleswig, followed by Colin Lillie of Council Bluffs St. Albert (third), Treyton Schaapherder of Clarinda (fourth), Kyle Wagoner (sixth) and Ryan North of Kuemper Catholic (eighth).
Lewis Central has two boys ranked in the new Iowa Track Coaches Association rankings who'll compete for individual titles, alongside the top 10 H-10 finishers at the Trojan meet. Ethan Eichhorn was ranked second in Class 3A, while Kade Diercks was 15th. The Titans were ranked 11th teamwise in Class 3A.
Atlantic finished sixth in the team standings at the home meet, and was the fourth-best among all Hawkeye Ten Conference teams. Kuemper was the runner-up, followed by third-place Council Bluffs St. Albert, fourth-place Denison-Schleswig, No. 7 Clarinda, No. 8 Harlan, 14th-place Creston and No. 15 Shenandoah.
POST-SEASON
Atlantic found itself with the expected draw in the upcoming Iowa Class 3A state qualifying meet, which will take place for the larger school classes (classes 3A and 4A) Wednesday, Oct. 19.
The Trojans will be at Glenwood, the same place where coach Dan Vargason's squad began the season. In the season-opener, Ava Rush took second with a time of 19:50 on the hilly course at Glenwood Lake Park, while Claire Pellett and Belle Berg also turned in top 10 times, en route to the girls compiling a runner-up finish.
The boys used pack running, with Alex Sonntag, Bennett Whetstone, Tyrell Williams and Mason McFadden finishing 19th through 22nd, in a row, as the Trojans finished third.
Also at Glenwood, besides the Trojans and host Rams: ADM, Carroll Kuemper Catholic, Clarke, Council Bluffs Lewis Central, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Harlan, Perry and Saydel.
On the boys side, ranked teams were Glenwood (eighth), Lewis Central (11th), and ADM (14th). Atlantic came in 10th in the new set of rankings, and they'll compete alongside fourth-ranked ADM, No. 6 Harlan and 16th-rated Glenwood
In Class 3A, the top 15 individuals from each race, plus the top three teams earn trips to the state meet, to take place Saturday, Oct. 29, at Lakeside Golf Course, Fort Dodge.
Area Class 1A teams – they'll be on the course for their SQMs Thursday, Oct. 20 – have been divided into three meets, as follows:
Corning: Griswold will be competing at the Southwest Valley SQM. The host Timberwolves also will welcome Council Bluffs Heartland Christian, Council Bluffs St. Albert, Des Moines Grandview Christian, Diagonal, East Mills, East Union, Essex, Fremont-Mills, Lenox, Logan-Magnolia, Missouri Valley, Mount Ayr, Martensdale-St. Marys, Sidney, Stanton, Tri-Center and Woodbine.
Guthrie Center: Host ACGC will be competing alongside AHSTW, Audubon, CAM and Exira-EHK. Also at the meet: Ankeny Christian, Boyer Valley, Coon Rapids-Bayard, Earlham, IKM-Manning, Iowa School For the Deaf of Council Bluffs, Nodaway Valley, Orient-Macksburg, Panorama, South Hamilton, West Harrison, West Monona, Woodward-Granger and Woodward Academy.
Holstein: Riverside will be making the trip to the outskirts of Sioux City for their SQM. Also look for, besides the host Raptors, Akron-Westfield, Alta-Aurelia, Harris Lake Park, Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn, Hinton, Hull Trinity Christian, Lawton-Bronson, LeMars Gehlen Catholic, MMCRU, Ogden, Remsen St. Mary's, Sibley-Ocheyedan, Sioux Central, Sioux City Siouxland Christian, South O'Brien, Westwood Sloan and Whiting.
Top 10 individuals and top two teams from each meet will compete at the state meet in Fort Dodge. Their meet is Friday, Oct. 28,