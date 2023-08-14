HARLAN – It was Driver Autograph Night sponsored by Finish Line Racing Products.
At intermission Drivers came up to the grandstands and all kids lined up to see their favorites. Also, Cade Richards racing and All Makes Collision helped out. It was a very good activity for all in attendance.
In racing action this night, the drivers and fans were treated to another excellent racing surface and great races.
We had quite a race in the Sorensen Equipment Late Models as early on Jarrett Getzschman had a great run and led early, but was soon overcame Drew Baker and Sterling Perkins. After a mishap between Kale Kosiski and Cade Richards, they were sent to the rear of the field. Meanwhile Sterling Perkins was able to make his way into the lead. But after a few cautions lost it to Nick Deal who ended up winning. After coming from the rear of the field Richards drove his way into second place with Perkins in third Allan Hopp charged his way to fourth and Drew Baker rounded out the top 5.
In the Sport Compact class once again, Caine Mahlberg charged his way to the front and won going away over point leader Koby Sabin in the second spot, third went to Trent Reed, fourth to Justin Reed and fifth to Ethan Ruby.
In KNOD Radio Hobby Stock action Jeff Fink battled his way to pick up the win in a great feature. Second place to Dakota Eccles of Harlan who had an exceptional night as did Carson Reinig in third, Kevin Bruck in fourth and Brian Buboltz rounded out the top 5.
In Keast Motors Sport Mod action Corey Madden found his way to the front after battling for the lead with Thomas Nelson of Stuart and point leader Dylan Petersen, Madden picked up the win over a charging Cody Olson who captured second, Dylan Petersen third, Joe Hendricks fourth and Nelson fifth.
In the Pizza Ranch Stock Cars once again Harlan’s Mike Nichols drove to the front and never looked back picking up yet another win at SCS. Second place to a fast Travis Hatcher third to newcomer Robbie Thome of Spaulding, Neb., fourth went to Mike Stapleton and fifth to Tyson Partridge of Elk Horn.
In Pitts Chiropractic Modified racing action Craig Reetz wheeled his way to pick up the win, Jeff Stephens picked up second, third place to Bub Larette and fourth to Scott Bash.
The regular season is winding down and have just two regular weeks left, with our two-day 305 and 410 Sprint car show Sept 8-9, as well as the Tiny Lund Memorial weekend Sept. 22-23. Be at SCS this week for awesome racing food and fun times. Mini Mods will be in attendance.